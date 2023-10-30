Copycat – Serial murders: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

Tonight, Monday 30 October 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7, Copycat – Serial Murders, a 1995 film directed by Jon Amiel, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

After giving a lecture on criminal psychology at a local university, Dr. Helen Hudson, a respected expert in the field of serial killers, is attacked in the bathroom by one of her study subjects, Daryll Lee Cullum, who kills a policeman and he attacks her brutally. As a result Helen becomes the victim of a nervous breakdown which leads her to mix drugs and alcohol and is severely agoraphobic, sealing herself inside an expensive hi-tech apartment, leading her entire life from behind a computer screen aided by her assistant gay Andy.

13 months later, in San Francisco two detectives are investigating a serial killer: the couple is made up of a woman, Mary Jane Monahan, and the young Ruben Goetz, secretly in love with her and therefore disliked by her ex who works in the same office. The two ask Dr. Hudson for help. After an initial reluctance, the doctor agrees to collaborate with the police and discovers that the murderer faithfully reproduces the crime scenes of famous murders of the past following the order in which she herself had presented them in her university lecture that night. of his attack. When the killer sends her an e-mail in which the face of his next victim is seen for a few moments, Helen realizes that she is part of the game and begins to suspect that someone has entered her house, despite the surveillance officers.

Copycat – Serial murders: the cast

We have seen the plot of Copycat – Serial Murders, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Sigourney Weaver: Helen Hudson

Holly HunterMary Jane Monahan

Dermot Mulroney: Ruben Goetz

William McNamara: Peter Foley

Harry Connick Jr.: Daryll Lee Cullum

JE Freeman: Lieutenant Thomas Quinn

Will Patton: Nicoletti

John Rothman:Andy

Shannon O’Hurley: Susan Schiffer

Rebecca Klinger: Wife of Peter Foley

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Copycat – Serial Murders live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 30 October 2023 – at 9.15 pm on La7. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the website A7.