Copycat has a release date: The narrative-driven adventure developed by the duo Spoonful of Wonder will be available on Steam starting September 19, so get your tissues ready because the game will tell a story that is sure to move cat lovers.

Set against the backdrop of a small Australian town, Copycat follows the adventures of Dawn, a cat saved by some volunteers who is convinced that she is wild and therefore plans to escape as soon as possible, but then she meets her new owner and her certainties begin to waver.

It is in fact Olive, an old and sweet lady who still suffers for the loss of her cat: the two wounded souls discover that they have a lot in common and a beautiful friendship is born, but one day Olive falls ill and a stray steals Dawn’s placewho finds himself in the middle of the street.

At the command of the kitten we will have to face the dangers of the city, wandering through alleys and rooftops in search of a way to return home.