Copy the Adenauer model. Copy the Disraeli model. Copy the Rafa Nadal model. Casado says to the autonomies governed by the PP to copy the “Ayuso model.” Let’s see, neither can Einstein be copied nor can Belén Esteban be copied. How many nativity scenes have emerged and then nothing? Bea the legionary, for example. Belén Esteban there is only one. And from what we see among our politicians, Ayuso also has one. What are you going to do? A blanket top with fake bags from well-known brands? And no, I’m not saying that Ayuso is neither better nor worse. Let’s see, you can be Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo and, with all your values, not reach most of the people (among that majority I do not include Teodoro García, of course, because her rejection is like Snow White’s stepmother in front of the mirror). It happens to Cayetana as it happened to Adlai Stevenson in the United States, no matter how superior he was to Kennedy. His people adored and admired him. People found it too stiff. Cayetana herself, when asked in an interview about the ideas that she would highlight in Ayuso, failed to jump: “Ideas?” He recognized that what he had was attitude. And that I am afraid is not copied. Rafa Nadal has an attitude, not the best tennis in the world.

Disturbed or superheroine, Ayuso does not admit brown terms. Arrimadas communicated like nobody else (especially in Catalonia), although there was nothing solid behind it. Yesterday, where Alsina said that something has gone wrong in communication. [Sobre Murcia] “We have not been able to explain it because there is more talk about the failure of the motion than about corruption in Murcia.” Daughter, you asked for the vaccinated lists as if they were serial killers. The attitude has been lacking. And what’s worse, fitness.