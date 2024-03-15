













Flimsy-Zebra3775, a Reddit user, posted a question on r/PS3 about a discovery he made on eBay. This was a PlayStation 3 for testing that showed the PlayStation logo when turned on. TimeSplitters 4. Without knowing it she had just found a treasure.

Candidly, this person asked 'is this a prototype game?' to the other forum members. Then he commented 'is from a normal eBay seller [buena] reputation'and stressed that he was just as surprised as he was.

This all started at the beginning of March 2024. Flimsy-Zebra3775 asked the seller how he got this prototype of TimeSplitters 4 and he revealed that it was from a friend who worked at Free Radical until November 2008.

That was a month before the studio closed its doors. So this Reddit user, neither slow nor lazy, contacted people who preserve the history of video games to save this test version.

This is how they got the PS3 with the demo TimeSplitters 4 for 525 pounds sterling, more than $11 thousand Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

This game was never released and Free Radical used this prototype to present it and attract the attention of various publishers.

So he hoped to get financial support to launch it but no one was interested. And what does this preview version include? It only has one map.

This battle zone allows multiplayer games against bots, that is, enemies controlled by the system.

But visually it is very attractive and gives an idea of ​​what it could look like. TimeSplitters 4 on the PlayStation 3. It should be noted that the only way to play it is on a modified PS3.

On a console emulator it throws an error and ends up crashing. It is in this way that by chance this piece of history was able to be preserved.

Apart from TimeSplitters 4 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

