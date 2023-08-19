A new episode of burning of a copy of the Quran took place in Sweden this Friday (18), this time in front of the Iranian embassy, ​​a day after the authorities of the European country raised the level of terrorist threat to the second highest .

According to the Swedish press, the author was once again the Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, who, together with his compatriot Salwan Naiem, has already burned several copies of the holy book for Muslims in front of various diplomatic representations, which has caused protests from many countries that have Islam as their official religion.

Several counter-demonstrators also gathered outside the Iranian embassy on the outskirts of Stockholm.

A woman broke through police barriers with a fire extinguisher to extinguish the burning Koran, but was stopped by agents protecting Momika, according to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

Also today, the Swedish government announced that it will consider amending the law so that the risk to national security is taken into account when granting permission for protest events such as those called by Momika.

However, Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer stressed that, if that happens, it will be within the framework of the existing constitution.

“Any change in Swedish legislation must take place within the framework of the current protection of freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of demonstration,” he said, noting that Sweden will remain a country where religions can be criticized.

The Swedish Security Service (Säpo) announced yesterday that, for the first time in seven years, the threat level has gone from the third to the fourth degree on a scale whose maximum is five, which means that it is now “high”, although it has denied that there are concrete suspicions.

“We conclude that the situation has worsened with regard to the threat of an attack against Sweden and that this threat will persist for a long time,” Säpo head Charlotte von Essen told a news conference.

The Koran burning in Sweden sparked massive demonstrations in Yemen and Iraq, where the Swedish embassy was set on fire. Furthermore, several governments of Muslim-majority countries have warned that allowing such acts could have consequences for diplomatic relations.