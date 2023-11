Israeli President Isaac Herzog displayed a copy of the Arabic translation of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s book, found in Gaza, in an interview with the BBC | Photo: Reproduction/YouTube/StandWithUs/BBC

In an interview with the BBC, the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, displayed on Sunday (12) a copy of the Arabic translation of “Mein Kampf” (“My Struggle”), by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, and stated that the book was found in a child’s room used as a base by Hamas terrorists in the north of the Gaza Strip.

“This is Adolf Hitler’s book, ‘Mein Kampf,’ translated into Arabic,” Herzog said. “This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II.”

In the interview, the Israeli president stated that the book had been found days earlier next to the body of a Hamas sniper.

“The terrorist took notes, marked the sections and repeatedly studied Adolf Hitler’s ideology of hating Jews, of killing Jews, of burning and massacring Jews wherever they were. This is the real war we are facing,” Herzog said.

A mix of autobiography and political manifesto, “Mein Kampf” was written and published before Hitler became Chancellor of Germany and presented the basis of his anti-Semitic ideals, which would later lead to the Holocaust. Hamas’s 1988 founding charter preaches the destruction of Israel.