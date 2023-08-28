Goats broke into a children’s speech therapy center in Yuzhny Butovo and got on a video published Telegram-channel “Moscow 24”.

The footage shows how the individuals began to copulate in the vestibule of the center, and the frightened employees closed the door.

“This gang keeps the whole area in fear,” the group commented on the video. The video amused netizens, gaining several thousand positive reactions.

In South Butovo, goats have been spotted several times before. The last time the animal climbed onto the hood of a foreign car.