CDMX.- Complaints anonymous made by users of social networks, who pointed out alleged discriminatory measures by the Sonora Grill Pime restaurant chain, launched an investigation by the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico City (COPRED), to verify the alleged acts of racial segregation that take place in the establishment.

For its part, Sonora Grill Group denied through an official statement that these practices take place in its restaurants, ensuring that they are a chain where the respect and inclusion.

“Over 18 years we have developed as a group in which respect, inclusion, service and love for our country prevail as fundamental pillars” can be read in the statement released on networks.

The complaint quickly went viral when a popular Facebook account called ‘Terror in Restaurants MX’, assured that Sonora Grill separates diners according to the pigmentation of their skin.

According to the publication made by this Facebook account, the Masaryk branch located in Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, divides the restaurant space into two zones. One allegedly named Gandhi and another Mousset. In the Gandhi zone, always according to this publication, people with dark skin would be located and the Mousset zone, would be reserved for light-skinned people, who would receive a different and preferential treatment with respect to those of the other zone.

The publication quickly reached thousands of interactions and, particularly on Twitter, the topic climbed to consolidate itself as a trend during the past weekend.

Given this, COPRED informed the public about the investigations that it had already launched in terms of the Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination of Mexico Cityannouncing possible sanctions and awareness courses to prevent the repetition of these alleged discriminatory acts.