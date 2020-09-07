American director Francis Ford Coppola stated that he’s engaged on a brand new model of “The Godfather 3”. Deadline.

It’s reported that the portray will probably be titled “The Godfather of Mario Puzo. Coda: Dying of Michael Corleone. “

In line with the director, he has lengthy needed to remake the third half to make it extra according to their imaginative and prescient with Mario Puzo.

“For this model of the ending, I made a brand new starting and finish, rearranged some scenes, pictures and tracks. With these adjustments and after the restoration of video and sound, this model appears to me the optimum ending for “The Godfather” and “Godfather 2”, – he defined.

Recall that “The Godfather 3” was launched in 1990 through the author’s lifetime and was created in accordance with his script.

The brand new Godfather 3 is slated to be launched in restricted launch in December, marking the thirtieth anniversary of the earlier model.

Amongst different well-known movies by Coppola – “Rattling Fish”, “Dialog”, “Peggy Sue Acquired Married” and others. The director obtained 5 Oscars, three Golden Globes, the Grand Prix and the Palme d’Or on the Cannes Movie Pageant and different awards, together with the Russian Golden Eagle movie award.