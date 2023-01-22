Copper Theft | The man committed copper thefts worth more than 250,000 euros in about a month

The man was sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of two years and four months for copper theft.

Copper thefts series brought to the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa for the person born in 1999 Mari-Leonardo Neculae an unconditional prison sentence of two years and four months.

Neculae was convicted of five counts of aggravated burglary and six counts of theft. He embezzled more than 250,000 euros worth of copper from all over Finland in about a month.

The series of embezzlements began in August 2020. On August 1, Neculae embezzled hand tools and about 500 kilograms of copper from the premises of Empower In Oy in Lappeenranta, as well as various metal products from UPM Kymmene Oyj’s UPM Kaukaa location. The value of the confiscated property is a total of 10,410 euros.

The series of small jobs continued less than a week later. 7-9 on two consecutive nights in August, Neculae stole 7316 kilograms of copper from the premises of Kaarjoki Konepaja Oy in Kaarina. The value of the confiscated property is a total of 49,766 euros.

After this, the hijackings continued in Laukaa on August 13. There, Neculae embezzled copper cables worth at least 4,500 euros and one medium voltage cable reel from Voimatel Oy’s premises.

Embezzlement the series continued in Espoo on August 19. There, Neculae embezzled 500–1000 kilograms of waste copper pipe, about 500 kilograms of copper pipe and two flat copper corners from LVI-Wabek Oy’s yard. The total value of the confiscated property is 15,688 euros.

The next day, Nescue continued his secret work again in Lappeenranta. He embezzled about two kilometers of copper cable, worth about 17,000 euros, from Rautatieto Oy’s construction site.

On August 23, the hijackings continued again in Kaarina. Neculae and the man who helped him embezzled a total of 1,948 kilograms of copper planks and copper cable coils from the premises of Kaarjoki Konepaja Oy. The value of the confiscated property is a total of 15,203 euros.

On the same day, Neculae and the man who helped him also embezzled copper cable from elsewhere in Kaarina. They embezzled 8,700 kilograms of copper cable from Helkama Bica Oy’s yard by removing the cables from the coils and chopping them into smaller pieces. The total value of the confiscated property is 37,493 euros.

On August 30, Nescue stole at least 3272 kilograms of copper from Helkama Bica Oy’s premises in Hanko. The total value of the confiscated property is 27,397 euros.

After this, the series of hijackings continued in Kouvola on August 31 and September 1. There, Neculae stole 250 kilograms of brass and a laptop from the premises of Lämpö Center Oy Finland. The total value of the confiscated property is 3,500 euros.

This one after, the usurpations continued in Kaarina on the 2nd–3rd September There, Neculae embezzled 4,000 kilograms of copper cable from the premises of Helkama Bica Oy. The value of the confiscated property is 24,042 euros.

Neculae also usurped Siuntio on the 5th–6th. September 13, 313 kilograms of copper cable from the premises of Prysmian Group Finland Oy. Some of the copper was recovered. The value of the stolen copper is approximately EUR 65,234 in total.

All the thefts also involved persons previously convicted of embezzlement and other persons who remained unknown or unreachable in the preliminary investigation.

The man who helped Neculae was sentenced to ten months in prison for theft and aggravated theft. He was also sentenced to pay compensation of 80 euros to the state.

In addition to the prison sentence, the district court sentenced Neculae to pay a total of 60,384 euros in compensation to the companies that were the targets of embezzlement along with those previously convicted of embezzlement.

For the state Neculae was sentenced to pay compensation of 80 euros.

Neculae and the man who helped her were sentenced to 12,000 euros in compensation together with those previously convicted of embezzlement.

Neculae and the man who helped her appealed the district court’s verdict to the Court of Appeal.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal did not change the judgment of the district court in its decision on January 20. The decision of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Supreme Court.