Metal theft has caused millions of dollars in losses and train delays for the German railway company. Raw material is valuable and attracts the greed of thieves. In addition to the need to modernize and expand its infrastructure, the German railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has also needed to face copper theft. In 2022 alone, the company had a loss of around 6.6 million euros (R$35 million) as a result, according to the newspaper Handelsblatt.

According to the vehicle, this year 2,644 trains have been affected by copper theft so far, resulting in more than 700 hours of delays.

And copper is not only stolen from DB, but also from private buildings, church towers, copper factories and recycling companies.

Copper is a metal with high demand for its electrical conductivity. All electrical appliances, from toasters to electric cars, need copper. Joachim Berlenbach, founder and CEO of Earth Resource Investment (ERI) and expert on the subject, assesses that “future demand for copper will increase enormously”.

Berlenbach told DW that “we simply don’t have enough of this essential raw material. This is often ignored by energy transition advocates.”

Why is copper so expensive?

Supply and demand influence the price of copper. Berlenbach says that the economic development of countries in the Global South is one of the reasons why the use of this metal will increasingly increase. GDP growth in countries like China and India will lead to improvements in living standards: “More cars will be driven, more air conditioners will be bought, and homes will be built with electrical wiring. The demand for electricity, and therefore also for copper, will increase a lot,” he explains.

According to ERI, around 700 million tons of copper have been extracted from the planet in human history and “it is estimated that we will need approximately the same amount of copper in the next 30 years.”

At the same time, “it is becoming increasingly difficult to find copper deposits for extraction. Existing geological deposits are concentrated in a few countries, for example, in Chile and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the geopolitical risk for mining companies is not negligible”, he says.

Where does the stolen metal go?

Speaking to the Tagesspiegel newspaper, Ralf Schmitz, managing director of the German Association of Metal Traders and Recyclers (VDM), said that receiving stolen non-ferrous metals in Germany is difficult, because when copper is sold, the personal data of trading partners are registered. In the case of major thefts, other VDM members are notified, such as Poland, which “has a system as efficient as the one we have in Germany”.

This is why Schmitz suspects that metal thieves prefer to sell the proceeds of their theft abroad, especially since customs cannot adequately control these movements of goods. “Most of the material is no longer going to Europe,” Schmitz told Tagesspiegel. “Most of the material, that’s my theory, goes in containers overseas,” he said.

“There is no substitute for copper”

Thieves are not only becoming better organized, but also more ruthless. During the investigation of a million-dollar robbery at the German metallurgical company Aurubis, authorities confiscated ten vehicles, more than 200 thousand euros in cash and several firearms and ammunition.

Copper theft does not only occur in Germany. Joachim Berlenbach remembers that, during his stay in Johannesburg, South Africa, “one time, they ripped out all the telephone lines” on the street where he lived.

The expert cannot think of any effective measures to stop thieves. The business model of non-ferrous metals pirates appears, for now, unlikely to change in the future. Berlenbach told DW that “unfortunately there is no substitute for copper wire, this is simply a fact of physics.”