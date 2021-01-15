Use: The element conducts electricity and heat particularly well. The majority of them require sanitary and electrical installations (75 percent), plus computer chips, solar panels or hybrid motors. Since no bacteria grow on copper, it can also be found in coins, air conditioning systems, door handles or the production of food.

Interesting: An electric car needs between 40 and 80 kilos of copper – 20 to 60 kilos more than a combustion engine.

