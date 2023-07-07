Over the past few years, one of the most successful Mexican department store chains is coppelWithout a doubt, something that is reflected in the various branches found in different Mexican cities.

Taking into account the relevance that the Sinaloan department store chain has acquired in recent times, it is important to know its various services, concepts and procedures, such as the order statusspecifically what this means.

First of all, as has happened with other companies, after the covid-19 pandemicCoppel has invested a lot in strengthening its e-commerce portal, with which it has managed to increase its sales figures.

In this context, it is especially useful to know the procedures handled by the Sinaloa department store chain before, during, and after placing an order through its ecommerce platform.

In this sense, in relation to the status of an order carried out through Coppel’s electronic commerce platform, we must understand that This means that the purchased product already has a tracking guide, that is, that it is already on its way to be delivered..

Now, having clarified the above, we will immediately tell you the steps to follow to check the status of the order you made in the Coppel e-commerce, according to the official website of the department store chain:

First, enter the Coppel app or through the official website

After this, enter the “Your account” section

Subsequently, choose the “Your orders” option, and that is where you will be able to see everything you have ordered and you will be able, at the same time, to check the status of said items.

It should be borne in mind that, sometimes, some purchases made through the Coppel e-commerce platform have to go through a payment validation process for security reasons. If this is the case, the client will receive an email informing them of this..

Finally, it must be borne in mind that the aforementioned purchase validation process may take from 1 to 3 business days, in addition to the fact that it is possible for service personnel to communicate with the Coppel client.