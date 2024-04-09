The department store in Sinaloa, Coppel, wants you to prepare for the high temperatures, so, even though the holidays are about to end, swimming pools are an infallible item for the home, since a good dip always helps when the centigrade increases.

This is why Elektra's main competition, Coppel wants you to forget about the heat with the JardiMex pool that has a 67% discount, It should be noted that the retail company offers pools with a wide variety of capacities, spaces, and manufacturing to satisfy all needs, as well as discounts to attract its customers.

If you want to enjoy a fun moment with your family and loved ones, The Mexican retailer sells the Jardimex rectangular structural pool 304 x 207 x 65 cm 3701 L and pump with promotionso from an initial price of $7,299 you can buy it for only $2,399. In addition, it offers the economic flexibility of buying it from $145 biweekly with your Coppel credit.

Learn about the features of this removable pool and if you decide to order it online, don't worry about a I charge extra thanks to the fact that the department store provides free shipping depending on the delivery address.

Characteristics

⦿ Water filtration pump included

⦿ It has steel supports to guarantee confidence and security when having fun with your entire family

⦿ Foldable and detachable

⦿ Steel supports

⦿ Capacity of 3701 liters

⦿ Material: Steel and PVC plastic

It is worth mentioning that the pool is equipped with a drain adapter with a 16 to 19 mm nozzle, so you can connect your own hose and use the same vital liquid to water your garden or to store it in any container you have, In addition, it integrates a non-submersible recirculation pump.