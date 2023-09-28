When purchasing a new cell phone, users look for models that stand out for their quality and price, therefore, they compare various smartphone brands in different companies such as Elektra and Coppel, which offer a financial service so that their clients can purchase products with small payments

Therefore, if you are looking for a new cell phone with high-end features, but at really affordable prices, you are in luck, since the department stores Elektra and Coppel, placed Unmissable discounts on Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia and iPhone brands.

The department store founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Elektra and the company founded by Enrique Coppel, offer a wide range of options so you can choose the phone that best suits your needs and budget.

Among the brands of Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia and iPhone, Coppel and Elektra placed unmissable discounts for all its clients, check out the options that stand out for its quality-price.

Unlocked Xiaomi Redmi 9A 32 GB Cell Phone

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $1,799

⦿ Network: 4g

⦿ New: New

⦿ Screen size: 6.53″

⦿ Model: REDMI 9A

⦿ Operating System: android

XIAOMI REDMI A2 2GB RAM

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $1,479

⦿ Eight cores at up to 2.2 GHz

⦿ Android 12 Go

⦿ QVGA resolution

⦿ Pure Android and more power

Unlocked Samsung Cell Phone Galaxy A04 64 GB Black

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $2,299

⦿ Screen size: 6.5″

⦿ Battery: 5,000 mah

⦿ Rear camera: 50 + 2 mp

⦿ Front camera: 5 mp

⦿ Operating System: android



Samsung Galaxy A14 4GB RAM

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $2,449

⦿ 6 GB of RAM

⦿ 128 GB internal storage

⦿ 90H Full HD+ screen

Movistar Nokia C01 Plus 32 GB Blue

Characteristics.

⦿ Price: $2,299

⦿ Screen size: 5.45″

⦿ Battery: 3,000 mah

⦿ Rear camera: 5 mp

⦿ Front camera: 5 mp

⦿ Operating System: android

Nokia G20 4+128Gb cell phone

⦿ Price: $3,399

⦿ 8Mpx front camera.

⦿ 128GB internal memory.

⦿ 5050mAh battery.

⦿ 6.5″ IPS screen



Refurbished Apple iPhone 11 64gb Cell Phone

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $5,999

⦿ Measurements: 15 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

⦿ Color: Purple Color

⦿ Online Exclusive: Online Exclusive

⦿ Brand: APPLE

⦿ Material: Gorilla Glass front, back and aluminum frame

iPhone 11 64GB Telcel White

The iPhone 11 has a high-definition camera system that allows you to capture better photos and videos, so you can enjoy selfies and video calls with family, friends and daily activities.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $9,999

⦿ 2 camera system for better images

⦿ Improved battery life

⦿ 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD multi-touch display

⦿ Immortalize your best moments with its 12 Mpx camera