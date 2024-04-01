Renovating your bedroom not only involves changing the decoration, but also looking for furniture that provides organization and functionality to the space, as well as resistance, which is why clients often compare brands and discounts. That is why Coppel presents you with an irresistible offer on the elegant Mobi Bonsai wardrobe, at a discount.

The Mobi Bonsai wardrobe, with a five-door design, is the key piece to keep your clothes and accessories organized efficiently. It has spaces to hang clothes, practical shelves and a door with a mirror included.

The department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, offers you an incredible offer on this Mobi Bonsai wardrobe. With an initial price of $8,199, you can now purchase it for only $7,099, in addition to that, Coppel gives you the flexibility of small payments, allowing you to purchase this piece of furniture from $388 per fortnight or $9,300 in 24 fortnights.

This piece of furniture guarantees elegance to your room and also facilitates your daily routine by allowing you to get ready with the mirror, thus renewing your space and organizing your belongings with the Mobi Bonsai wardrobe, take advantage of the fact that it has free shipping, depending on the delivery address so that you do not have an extra expense.

Characteristics:

⦿ Quality Material: Made of industrialized pine wood to guarantee durability and resistance.

⦿ Contemporary Design: Its style adapts easily to any decoration, providing a modern touch to your space.

⦿ Ample Storage: With four drawers at the bottom, you can organize your belongings in an orderly and accessible way.

⦿ Practical Exterior Mirror: One of the doors has a mirror, giving you the convenience of checking your outfit without leaving the room.

Specifications:

⦿ Material: engineered wood

⦿ Brand: MOBI

⦿ Measurements (length x width x height): 150 x 45 x 180 cm

⦿ Color: ash

⦿ Number of drawers: 4 fruit and vegetable drawers

⦿ Doors: 5

⦿ Style: contemporary

⦿ Features: exterior mirror, clothes hanger

⦿ Shelves: 3