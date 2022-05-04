Mexico.- The department store chain Coppel launched its own mobile phone service called Rediwhich will have three different services: mobile internet, internet packages at home and cell phones.

As of last Monday, May 2, the company Coppel made its own telephone service available to Mexican citizens through which it offers three different services through which it seeks to position itself in the telecommunications business in Mexico.

The service offered by the company based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, is provided through a Virtual Mobile Operator (OMV), which means that it does not have a frequency spectrum concession, so by not having one, it is forced to rely on already established networks.

Read more: AMLO’s anti-inflationary plan could constitute a federal crime: ICC Mexico

In this sense, Coppel’s Redi will operate with the support of Altana Mexican company that is in charge of shared networks, in addition to connecting in roaming with Telcel and AT&T Communications.

Next we will tell you the prices and packages offered by Redi de Coppel:

Redi packets for mobile / Source: screenshot

Redi packets for mobile internet / Source: screenshot

Redi packets for internet at home / Source: screenshot

Benefits for Coppel customers

It should be borne in mind that, for users of Coppel’s financial services and who also have a good credit history, they will be able to have access to benefits in Redi, such as accumulating 300 pesos in phone service recharges and receiving 3 GB, unlimited calls and SMS, collect 300 pesos in mobile internet service recharges and receive 2.5 GB, and collect 500 pesos in home internet recharges and receive 20 GB, valid for 7 days.

Telmex will not increase prices this 2022

Just yesterday, Monday, May 2, Telmex del magnate Charles Slim announced that, during 2022, it will not raise the prices of the various services and products that it offers in the national territory.

Through a statement, the Mexican telecommunications giant said that the purpose of not making its services more expensive is “to reduce the generalized inflationary pressure that is affecting most countries, including Mexico.”

Read more: Banxico survey says that the Mexican economy will only grow 1.72% this 2022

However, Telmex did not report whether this decision corresponds to the plan that the Mexican federal government seeks to implement this year to prevent the prices of various products from rising or, if they do, do so to the least extent possible.