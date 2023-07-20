The Barbie Movie, starring Margot Robbie, will be released in theaters on July 20, so everyone is looking for the outfit inspired by the famous doll from the toys of mattelTherefore, a famous tiktoker decided to go to a department store, Coppel to create the perfect outfit.
Coppel’s client was shocked by revealing the price of putting together your pink outfit in Sinaloa, this when visiting a store in culiacan of the company founded by Enrique Coppel Tamayo.
Grupo Coppel stands out for being made up of three business units: Coppel, BanCoppel and Afore Coppel storesFor this reason, their customers often share their experiences when visiting the store on social networks.
The young Mexican woman, who has thousands of reproductions in each of her publications, has shown the great discounts in the main company competing with Elektra, a company founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, this by having items for sale related to Barbie’s pink fever.
Coppel stands out for the variety of products it offers its consumers, from beauty items, shoes, clothes for the whole family, accessories and more services, as it is located in 303 cities.
For this reason, during the viral video, the young woman highlighted the items that she can buy in Coppel to dress in pink, the characteristic color of Barbie.
- Short: $299
- Vest: $349
- Bag: $389
After unveiling the items and products, it immediately caused a stir as many are looking for cheap clothes for the big day of the famous doll that has the motto ‘be what you want to be’.
Coppel joins Barbie? Tiktoker reveals the PRICE of putting together your pink outfit in Sinaloa | VIDEO
