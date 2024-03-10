The renowned department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa presents special discounts on various categories and renowned brands. With options for all needs and tastes, Coppel seeks to exceed the expectations of its customers by being able to find items for less than 200 pesos.

You don't need to wait for the big online promotion campaign, the hot sale, thanks to the fact that Mexican retail, Elektra's main competition, seeking to stand out among its competitors, offers a wide variety of categories guaranteeing quality, by offering items from prestigious brands such as:

⦿ Levi's

⦿ HP

⦿Eagle Eyes

⦿ Everest

⦿ Refill

⦿ Acer

⦿Apple

⦿ Cougar

⦿ Wind

⦿Adidas

⦿Under Armor

⦿Nike

⦿ Cougar

⦿ Reebok

⦿ Timberland

⦿ Vans

⦿ Chat

⦿Nike

⦿ Cougar

⦿ Zigna

⦿HP

⦿ Acer

⦿Samsung

⦿LG

Discover the latest technological innovations, furniture, gifts, entertainment items, watches, glasses, jewelry and more items at incredible prices that Coppel has for you, as well as the economic flexibility of acquiring it in installments thanks to its “small payments”.

So that you don't miss the opportunity to get new range items for less than 200 pesos, we tell you how you can take advantage of these fabulous offers and find products that fit your budget.

Remember that Coppel specializes in credit sales, offering the possibility of paying in installments and months without interest in a wide variety of products, therefore, the offers could also have economic flexibilities so that its clients can enjoy, Learn step by step how to find various items for less than 200 pesos.

How to find the cheapest items in Coppel?

⦿ Step 1: Browse Coppel Online

Enter the online portal, where you will find a universe of options to satisfy your tastes and needs. From furniture and appliances to fashion and technology, at Coppel we have it all.

⦿ Step 2: Go to 'Best Offers'

Once on the website, go to the 'Best Offers' section, by clicking on it, you will be able to discover incredible discounts on a wide variety of products.

⦿ Step 3: Filter by price

To ensure you find the most attractive and affordable offers, use the sort by price option. Select “Lowest at highest price” and voila, you will have at your disposal products for less than 200 pesos that adapt to your tastes and needs.

What can you find for less than 200 Pesos?

The Mexican company founded in 1941 by Enrique Coppel Tamayo where fashion and quality are found both in its physical stores and online, we present some of the items that you can buy for less than 200 pesos.

Girls Attitude Socks with Holán for Girls (2 pairs)

⦿ Price: $39

⦿ From $3 biweekly

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Plasticine

⦿ Price: $45

⦿ From $3 biweekly

Girls Attitude Short Socks for Girls

⦿ Price: $49

⦿ From $3 biweekly

Coordinated Girls Attitude Bra and Panty for Girls (2 Pieces)

⦿ Price: $49

⦿ From $3 biweekly

Baby Colors Striped T-shirt for Baby Boys

⦿ Price: $69

⦿ From $4 biweekly

Girls Attiitude Bra

⦿ Price: $99

⦿ From $6 biweekly

Rio Beach Sandals for Boys

⦿ Price: $99

⦿ From $6 biweekly

Refill T-shirt for Boys

⦿ Price: $99

⦿ From $6 biweekly

⦿ Price: $99

⦿ From $6 biweekly

York Team Polo Club Printed Swimsuit

⦿ Price: $196

⦿ From $12 biweekly