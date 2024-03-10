The renowned department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa presents special discounts on various categories and renowned brands. With options for all needs and tastes, Coppel seeks to exceed the expectations of its customers by being able to find items for less than 200 pesos.
You don't need to wait for the big online promotion campaign, the hot sale, thanks to the fact that Mexican retail, Elektra's main competition, seeking to stand out among its competitors, offers a wide variety of categories guaranteeing quality, by offering items from prestigious brands such as:
{{title}}
{{/main}}
⦿ Levi's
⦿ HP
⦿Eagle Eyes
⦿ Everest
⦿ Refill
⦿ Acer
⦿Apple
⦿ Cougar
⦿ Wind
⦿Adidas
⦿Under Armor
⦿Nike
⦿ Cougar
⦿ Reebok
⦿ Timberland
⦿ Vans
⦿ Chat
⦿Nike
⦿ Cougar
⦿ Zigna
⦿HP
⦿ Acer
⦿Samsung
⦿LG
Discover the latest technological innovations, furniture, gifts, entertainment items, watches, glasses, jewelry and more items at incredible prices that Coppel has for you, as well as the economic flexibility of acquiring it in installments thanks to its “small payments”.
So that you don't miss the opportunity to get new range items for less than 200 pesos, we tell you how you can take advantage of these fabulous offers and find products that fit your budget.
Remember that Coppel specializes in credit sales, offering the possibility of paying in installments and months without interest in a wide variety of products, therefore, the offers could also have economic flexibilities so that its clients can enjoy, Learn step by step how to find various items for less than 200 pesos.
How to find the cheapest items in Coppel?
⦿ Step 1: Browse Coppel Online
Enter the online portal, where you will find a universe of options to satisfy your tastes and needs. From furniture and appliances to fashion and technology, at Coppel we have it all.
⦿ Step 2: Go to 'Best Offers'
Once on the website, go to the 'Best Offers' section, by clicking on it, you will be able to discover incredible discounts on a wide variety of products.
⦿ Step 3: Filter by price
To ensure you find the most attractive and affordable offers, use the sort by price option. Select “Lowest at highest price” and voila, you will have at your disposal products for less than 200 pesos that adapt to your tastes and needs.
What can you find for less than 200 Pesos?
The Mexican company founded in 1941 by Enrique Coppel Tamayo where fashion and quality are found both in its physical stores and online, we present some of the items that you can buy for less than 200 pesos.
Girls Attitude Socks with Holán for Girls (2 pairs)
⦿ Price: $39
⦿ From $3 biweekly
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Plasticine
⦿ Price: $45
⦿ From $3 biweekly
Girls Attitude Short Socks for Girls
⦿ Price: $49
⦿ From $3 biweekly
Coordinated Girls Attitude Bra and Panty for Girls (2 Pieces)
⦿ Price: $49
⦿ From $3 biweekly
Baby Colors Striped T-shirt for Baby Boys
⦿ Price: $69
⦿ From $4 biweekly
Girls Attiitude Bra
⦿ Price: $99
⦿ From $6 biweekly
Rio Beach Sandals for Boys
⦿ Price: $99
⦿ From $6 biweekly
Refill T-shirt for Boys
⦿ Price: $99
⦿ From $6 biweekly
⦿ Price: $99
⦿ From $6 biweekly
York Team Polo Club Printed Swimsuit
⦿ Price: $196
⦿ From $12 biweekly
- Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products
- Join the channel community! Discussion on WhatsApp and receive the most relevant!
- At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores in Mexico. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.
see more
#Coppel #find #OFFERS #pesos #items
Leave a Reply