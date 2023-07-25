Is it a bad time to buy a smartphone? It is never a bad time to renew your electronic devices such as your mobile phone. Today we bring one Coppel offer: the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 with 12 GB of RAM memory and 512 ROM with a discount of 12 thousand pesos. you can buy cash or installments (credit).

If you are an Android team and you don’t like the IOS operating system so much, of the iPhone, this Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 discounted at Coppel It will be an ideal option to renew yours if you are looking for offers on high-end cell phones.

Do you already know the mobile we are talking about? If not, later you will have listed some of its most important features, but first we will give you the price you have with promotion and the one I had before.

If you have already begun to savor the device from the company founded in Suwon-si, South Korea, let’s not waste any more time.

Samsung offer in Coppel in cash or installments

With a savings of 12 thousand pesos and a 35 percent discount in relation to its original price, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 12 GB of RAM and 512 storage internal, is at 21,999 pesos in Coppel.

The cCost prior to the promo was 33,999 pesos.

In case you prefer to buy it in installments you will have to pay 1,330 pesos a fortnight for 24 fortnights, and will have a final cost of 31,899 pesos due to interest.

If you are tempted or tempted to buy it, consider that it is an exclusive offer for purchases on the website “www.coppel.com”.

Also, read the technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 so you know if this high-end meets your expectations of use.

Characteristics

• Unlocked device for you to choose the phone company.

• CPU speed: 2.84 GHz, 2.4 GHz, 1.8 GHz (Octa-Core).

• Main screen: 7.6″ (191.9 mm) size with 2,208 x 1,768 (QXGA+) resolution and Dynamic AMOLED 2x • • technology.

• Secondary screen: 6.2″ (158.2 mm) size with 2,268 x 832 (HD+) resolution and Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology.

• Rear camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP multiple resolution, with 2x optical zoom and UHD 4K @ 60 fps video recording.

• Storage/Memory: 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (215.7 GB available).

• Networks/Bands: Support for 2G, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G Sub6 in various frequencies.

• Connectivity: USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, among others.

• Android operating system.

• Battery: 4400 mAh capacity, with up to 12 hours of use on the Internet (LTE/Wi-Fi).

• Audio and video: Stereo support, video playback in UHD 8K @ 60 fps and audio playback in various formats.

• Services and applications: Support for Samsung Gear and Samsung DeX devices, without mobile television.