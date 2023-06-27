Does Coppel improve your life? If you go to the department store based in Culiacán to be fashionable with the clothes it offers, we present you the viral video of a girl from Sinaloa who found trending pants at incredible prices.

Coppel’s client went viral on the TikTok social network by sharing the brands she found and the prices on trending pants that everyone wants to wear to shape their figure on her account ‘@valeriass97’.

Valeria Sánchez, has more than a thousand followers on the digital platform owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, where she shares, in addition to her life stories, the purchases she makes in brands such as Coppel, Cuidado con el perro, Vertiche, Walmart among others, to share with consumers discounts and cheap outfits that you find.

The young Mexican who has thousands of views in the videos where she teaches from the best watches she found in Coppel with big discount, summer outfits and to go out every day, this time she went viral for sharing the trending pants she found.

Being in a branch in Culiacán, Sinaloa, the consumer of Elektra’s main competition department store, showed the trendy pants that you liked from Coppel Edition.

The content creator revealed prices and brands, including:

Wide leg JLO brand pants, for $499 pesos

Thinner brand pants, for $499 pesos.

Levi’s brand Hi rise Bootcut pants, for $1,199 pesos.

What does Coppel offer its clients?

The company founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa by Enrique Coppel Tamayo in 1941, is made up of three business units: Tiendas Coppel, BanCoppel and Afore Coppel. It has a presence throughout the country, which is why it is one of the largest retail businesses in Mexico, since it has more than 1,700 stores.

In the Mexican business group, being located in 303 cities, with 515 Coppel stores, 294 Coppel-Canada stores and 54 limited-variety stores, it offers its consumers, from sports items, beauty items, shoes, clothing for the whole family , furniture, accessories, and more services.