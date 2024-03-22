Coppel stands out as the ideal destination to find items for every corner of the home. From furniture to appliances from brands recognized for their quality, The retail company offers a wide variety of products, always seeking to provide quality and payment facilities with installment payments.

For those looking to remodel their culinary area, the department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, has launched an irresistible offer on integral kitchens made of wood and other materials. With a variety of colors and sizes to choose from, these fitted kitchens are the perfect solution to give your kitchen a new look.

Tokyo Chocolate Integral Kitchen 135 cm

⦿ Price: $11,699

⦿ This elegant kitchen, made of resistant industrial wood, offers an efficient design that makes the most of space.

⦿ With a stainless steel grill with 4 burners for LP gas and space for a hood and mixing valves, the Tokio Chocolate cooker is an excellent choice for small kitchens.

Mobi Austin White Integral Kitchen 135 cm

⦿ Price: $10,999

⦿ Renew your kitchen with this modern Mobi kitchen.

⦿ With a contemporary design in white with ash details, it offers ample storage space and a Garell brand built-in grill with 4 porcelain burners.

⦿ Made from a single piece of industrialized pine wood, it guarantees strength and durability.

Madesa Glamy Integral Kitchen 330 cm White/Brown 03

⦿ Price: $22,999: This kitchen cabinet stands out for its modern design and top quality materials.

⦿ With aluminum handles, drawers with telescopic guides and soft-closing doors, it offers large storage space and a sturdy structure.

⦿ Made of Polyester Paint with 7 layers, it guarantees protection against water and heat.

Aurora Blanca Integral Kitchen 240 cm

⦿ Price: $9,999

⦿ This Bertolini integral kitchen, made of highly durable steel with white electrostatic paint, offers a contemporary and functional design.

⦿ With upper and lower cabinets, base with stainless steel sink and ample storage space, it is the perfect option to update your kitchen.