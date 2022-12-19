Diana Orozco, a worker from one of the best-known companies in Mexico, coppel opted for take off uniform in bathroomand in a video posted on his account TikTok showed off his hidden tattooscausing a complete stir.
The woman who works in the department store, founded in Culiacán Sinaloa, Coppel, has been seen as very attractive in different viral clips, showing off her daring outfits while dancing.
But this time, the Coppel’s employeedazzled all his followers, by getting into a bathroom, dance like goddessand while she was hidden in the corner of her house, she revealed her tattoos.
Although, on occasions, the worker of the company founded in 1941, by Enrique Coppel Tamayo, had already shared different viral clips, wearing the typical navy blue vest and yellow blouse.
The beautiful Coppel employee, on the TikTok social network, @dianaorozco1401, had shared audiovisual materials, in which she answered questions related to the company that has a high position in the mind of the Mexican consumer, because having physical and online service , is among the 250 most powerful retail stores in the world.
However, the beautiful woman shares clips, showing the passion for dancing that runs through her veins, so she does not hesitate to teach her best dance steps.
We recommend you read:
Coppel’s employee, during the viral video, was seen wearing a white blouse, which allowed her to see her tattoo on her skin, which reminds her of her little daughter.
Coppel employee takes off her uniform in the bathroom to show off her hidden tattoos on TikTok (VIDEO)
I have a degree in journalism graduated in 2021 from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS). I took extracurricular courses in Photoshop, photography, and writing. I was born to be a writer, broadcaster and face whatever comes my way to never stop believing in myself, a woman who can help you believe in colors and hold you back until you see the value in yourself. With pleasure to look for viral notes that manage to transmit the reality of the moment, to know every corner, in the same way to obtain and reflect true data from the national and international entertainment world and vocation to inform about the southern states of Mexico. As personal space I mention that, I seek inner peace in art galleries, books and writing. In the mornings I like to remember my virtues to have energy during the day, in the afternoons I am a fan of sunsets and at night I photograph the moon, while every second of my life I admire myself as a person and Adele as my example of improvement .
see more
My name is Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa into a small family that originally consisted of four people: father, mother and two children. From my early years I showed a taste for watching the news and staying informed. I was a graduate of the 2014 – 2018 generation of the degree in Journalism, from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), the first in that career since its opening. Regarding professional experience, I was able to gain learning during a period of six months in the sports area of the Noroeste newspaper, where I did professional internships. Later, I had the opportunity to spend another six months in the ranks of Radio Sinaloa, particularly in the news program Informativo Puro Sinaloa, of the state government. There I covered local issues, recorded voice for the newscast, contributed content for other broadcasts and had live participation. Since 2020 I have been in Debate, a company that opened the doors for me to integrate as a web reporter, and months later to hold the position of Editor on the Debate.com.mx site.
see more
#Coppel #employee #takes #uniform #bathroom #show #hidden #tattoos #TikTok
Leave a Reply