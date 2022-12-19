Diana Orozco, a worker from one of the best-known companies in Mexico, coppel opted for take off uniform in bathroomand in a video posted on his account TikTok showed off his hidden tattooscausing a complete stir.

The woman who works in the department store, founded in Culiacán Sinaloa, Coppel, has been seen as very attractive in different viral clips, showing off her daring outfits while dancing.

But this time, the Coppel’s employeedazzled all his followers, by getting into a bathroom, dance like goddessand while she was hidden in the corner of her house, she revealed her tattoos.

Although, on occasions, the worker of the company founded in 1941, by Enrique Coppel Tamayo, had already shared different viral clips, wearing the typical navy blue vest and yellow blouse.

The beautiful Coppel employee, on the TikTok social network, @dianaorozco1401, had shared audiovisual materials, in which she answered questions related to the company that has a high position in the mind of the Mexican consumer, because having physical and online service , is among the 250 most powerful retail stores in the world.

However, the beautiful woman shares clips, showing the passion for dancing that runs through her veins, so she does not hesitate to teach her best dance steps.

We recommend you read:

Coppel’s employee, during the viral video, was seen wearing a white blouse, which allowed her to see her tattoo on her skin, which reminds her of her little daughter.