Department stores seek sales strategies to attract more customers, because in the face of competition in the market, they usually place proportions and campaigns to increase their sales, one of the impacts with Internet users is when brand employees talk about their experiences, They generate great curiosity.

Recently, the case of a Coppel’s employeethe commercial chain of department stores, who exposed what is the worst thing that customers tell him and even involved the manager.

Internet users are very curious about the videos in which workers talk about the businesses where they work, because that is how they know corners and secrets of the company that can help consumers when making purchases, and even little-known sales.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@kimmgcp’, who works in the Mexican business group, which is made up of three business units: Tiendas Coppel, BanCoppel and Afore Coppel, decided to answer questions asked by her followers.

The young woman from Culiacán, Sinaloa, who shares her day-to-day life on digital platforms, recently went viral because when working in cat coppel, He highlighted all the points made by customers, therefore, the interactions did not wait.

The girl who works for Grupo Coppel, which is in the 113th place of the 250 most important retail stores in the world, having 100 points of sale, distributed around the Mexican Republic, Brazil and Argentina, was impressed by the confessions.

During the viral video, the young woman from Sinaloa, when working in the department store whose motto is ‘Improve your life’, stated that the customers usually ask to speak to the manager, her phone number and more signs that make her uncomfortable.