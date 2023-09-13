Technology lovers usually look for companies where they offer the products with the best price and quality, because they know that it is essential to compare brands, therefore, if you are looking for the perfect smartphone, the Sinaloan department store, Coppel made an impact by placing iPhone and Samsung auctions, with up to 15 thousand pesos off.

Coppel, a company founded in 1941 by Enrique Coppel Tamayo in Sinaloa, has stood out for its commitment to customer satisfactionoffering a wide range of quality products at competitive prices.

Therefore, in seeking to stand out from the competition, Coppel, in addition to offering financial services so that its clients can purchase for months without interest, also usually attracts consumers by placing great promotions, this time it impacted those interested in technology.

Therefore, Coppel has placed an impressive selection of Samsung and iPhone smartphones at prices that will make you buy a new phone, since a model has up to 15 thousand pesos discount

iPhone on offer in Coppel

Apple iPhones have redefined the way we live and work with our mobile devices, offering an unparalleled ecosystem of applications and services.

Given this, you can purchase models from this brand at Coppel for an irresistible price.

Apple iPhone 12 64GB Black Refurbished Cell Phone

This model stands out for its video recording, editing and playback in Dolby Vision with cinematic quality. It has a spectacular 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. A Ceramic Shield front, four times more drop resistant.

Characteristics

◉ $7,799

◉ Measurements: 15x7x1

◉ Color: Black Color, Gray Color

◉ Material: Aluminum

◉ Online Exclusive: Online Exclusive

◉ Brand: APPLE

Apple iPhone 12 64gb Red Refurbished Cell Phone

The iPhone 12 has a spectacular 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is compatible with the new MagSafe accessories, which easily attach to your iPhone and allow for faster wireless charging.

Characteristics

◉ Price: $7,699

◉ Measurements: 15x7x1

◉ Color: Red Color

◉ Material: Aluminum

◉ Brand: APPLE

Refurbished Apple iPhone 11 Cell Phone White 64GB

It has a 3110 mAh battery with fast charging, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, wireless charging and uses recognition Face ID for security.

Main features

◉ Price: $7,328

◉ Measurements: 15 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

◉ Color: White Color

◉ Online Exclusive: Online Exclusive

◉ Brand: APPLE

Samsung at discount in Coppel

Samsung is known for its technological innovation and a wide variety of models that adapt to all needs, therefore, to satisfy the needs of its customers, Coppel placed the following discounts.

Unlocked Samsung Cell Phone Galaxy S22 8 GB

This model stands out because you can take advantage of its 50 + 10 + 12 MP rear camera to capture your best photos, or its 10 MP front camera for your selfies, without forgetting your videos that you can record even in low light, creating “Nightography”.

Characteristics

◉ Price: $16,999

◉ Screen size: 6.1″

◉ Battery: 3,700 mah

◉ Rear camera: 50 + 10 + 12 mp

◉ Front camera: 10 mp

◉ Operating System: android

◉ Material: Gorilla Glass front, back and aluminum frame

Unlocked Samsung Cell Phone Galaxy Z FOLD 4 256GB Beige

It has 5G and Wifi technology. It has 10 + 10 + 10 mp and 10 + 4 mp cameras, as well as a 7.6 touch screen, ROM memory, this model previously had the price of $44,999 for which, You can save $15,000 pesos.

Characteristics

◉ Price: $29,999

◉ Screen size: 7.6″

◉ Battery: 4,400 mah

◉ Rear camera: 10 + 10 + 10 mp

◉ Front camera: 10 + 4 mp

◉ Operating System: android