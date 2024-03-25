The website of Coppel has at AUCTION almost HALF PRICE the 50-inch Hisense LED screen model 50A6H, 4K Smart TV, black, with Android TV operating system, with resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels, compatible with Alexa and the Google voice assistant. The Ultra HD smart TV has a list price of $14,999 pesos, but it has a 53% DISCOUNT for a limited time that leaves it at an offer price of $6,999 Mexican pesos in cash payment. The smart TV has a discount of $8,000 pesos and the characteristics of the product are detailed below and later it is detailed how credit payments are with an interest for financing.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, March 25, could change depending on its validity in Coppel México.”

On the Walmart Mexico website the Hisense 50″ Ultra HD Smart TV LED screen model 50A6H, with voice assistant, Android TV operating system, and compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa at $7,299 Mexican pesos and includes a payment option in up to 12 MSI with credit cards. In the Coppel website The same smart TV originally costs $14,999 pesos, but has 53% discount which leaves it at an offer price of $6,999 Mexican pesos in cash payment giving CLICK HEREwhich means a saving of $8,000 pesos.

Features of the Hisense 50″ Ultra HD Smart TV LED screen with 53% OFF at Coppel online.

– 50-inch flat screen with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution.

– Model 50A6H.

– Android TV operating system.

– Smart TV.

– Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

– Ultra HD 4K definition.

– 3 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs.

– 120hz refresh rate.

– Remote control by voice commands.





How much does the Hisense 50″ Ultra HD Smart TV LED screen cost in Coppel and what payment methods do you have?

The 50-inch Hisense Smart TV LED screenUltra HD 4K resolution, model 50A6H, compatible with Alexa and Google voice assistant, Android TV and with voice remote control is at AUCTION on the Coppel website where it has a 53% DISCOUNT on the initial price of $14,999 pesos, so the Smart TV remains in a offer price of $8,000 Mexican pesos. The smart screen can be purchased with the promotional price in cash payment or also on credit with the departmental card that gives you the option to pay it in up to 24 biweekly payments of $409 pesos each fortnight.

If you are interested in buying the Hisense 50″ Smart TV screen with a 53% DISCOUNT in cash payment, give CLICK HERE.

The shipping cost varies depending on the amount of the product you purchase. In the case of this screen, Coppel has it with free shipping (although it is recommended to check availability and delivery times on the store's official site).

How to buy online with Coppel credit?

At the outset you must have the Coppel credit and that your payments are up to date. Having the above in order to buy online, the first step is to click on 'Log in' and then create an account on the store's website. www.coppel.com (in case it is your first time with this digital service). You must fill out a simple form with personal information such as your full name, backup email, provide a password that you want and is secure, and cell phone number.

– After completing the form, an email or text message will be sent to your cell phone to validate the new account. At this point you are asked to enter the store page in the 'Personal information' section to register data such as your Coppel customer number (found on a physical account level or on the front of your departmental card). , this will allow your statement history to be linked to your digital profile.

If you already have your digital account at Coppel, you can start your online purchases like this:

1- Choose the product you want to buy on the website www.coppel.com and then click on the 'Add to cart' button. You can add all the products you want to the cart, but when you want to make the final payment, try first to make a selection of the items that you will keep in the purchase in the section called 'Review cart'.

2- After defining which product(s) you will purchase, you can choose the delivery method, either to your home or pick up at one of Coppel's physical stores.

3- Subsequently you will define which payment method you want to apply for your purchase: credit card, debit card, Visa Checkoit, Payplay or Coppel credit. Here you will be asked for information such as your Coppel credit number (or the aforementioned cards), name, date of birth and any personal number or PIN.

4- The payment period varies depending on the product and the type of payment method you are using for your purchase.

5- Finally, one more screen appears where you must verify the data provided in your purchase, payment method, months or fortnights and if everything is correct, select the 'Confirm purchase' button and that's it! Your online purchase will generate a digital receipt that must also be sent to your email where you are informed of the approximate delivery time if you request that your product be delivered to your home.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.