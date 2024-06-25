Coppel, one of the largest credit stores in Mexico, has launched a series of irresistible offers on cell phones from recognized brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple.

These promotions are available for a limited time and are an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality technology at discounted prices. Below, we present the details of the 5 cell phones on sale that you cannot miss.

Samsung M34: The Samsung M34, unlocked and running Android 13, offers 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and a 6.5″ touch screen. Includes a 50+8+2 MP rear camera and a 13 MP front camera. With Octa Core processor, 5G network and battery of 6000 mAh, its reduced price is $3,499.

Samsung Galaxy A04: The Samsung Galaxy A04, with Android 12, offers 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 6.5″ screen. It has a dual 50+2 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. Equipped with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and battery of 5000 mAh, its reduced price is $1,899.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12C: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12C, with Android 12, offers 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 6.7″ screen. It has a 50 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Equipped with a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor and a 5000 mAh battery , its reduced price is $2,299.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S, with Android 13, offers 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 6.43″ screen. Includes triple 108+8+2 MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. With 2.05 GHz octa-core processor and 5000 mAh battery, its reduced price is $4,999. Includes fitband and wireless headphones.

iPhone 12: The iPhone 12, with 128GB of storage, features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a Ceramic Shield front. Offers Night mode on all cameras and Dolby Vision recording. Equipped with the A14 Bionic chip and compatible with MagSafe accessories, its reduced price is $6,399.

These offers represent a unique opportunity to upgrade your cell phone at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit your nearest Coppel store or visit their website to take advantage of these incredible promotions.