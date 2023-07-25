Is your smartphone running slow and getting stuck when opening heavy applications? Perhaps it is time to change the equipment for a newer one, with better features such as processor, RAM and ROM. If you answered “yes”, here you go 5 cell phones that Coppel auctions off at half price.

From iPhone to Samsunggoing through brands that are beginning to position themselves strongly among the taste of consumers, such as OPPO and Xiaomi, are some of the cell phones that Coppel has at a 50 percent discount.

As we already know, it is not necessary that the department store founded in Culiacán, Sinaloa, in 1941, usually has diverse offers in different departments throughout the year.

That is why it is not so strange to find promotions like today, even so, you should take advantage of the discount on these smartphones if you are interested in making a change or even as an opportunity to resell it.

Let’s start with cell phones.

50% discount at Coppel

Next you will have Five cell phones at half price in the Sinaloan department store that sees in Elektra its highest national competition, some are mid-range, others high-end, you will have options to choose the best for your needs and economic capacity

• Honor X7

The device with which we will start today is the Honor X7, which you can buy on the company’s website at 3,349 pesos with a 44 percent discount.

Its RAM memory up to 4 GB, 128 GB ROM and 48 MP quad rear camera. It has a Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6.74-inch LCD screen with H+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Price without offer: $5,999.

Offer Price: $3,349.

• Oppo A53

The second option is the Oppo A53, a great option for its 45 percent discountHere are some technical specifications that may make you doubt whether you should buy it. It is very cheap with the Coppel promotion.

It has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM expandable up to 256GB, rear camera of 13 + 2 + 2 MP, and a front camera of 8 MP. Its 1600×720 resolution screen will give you good capacity if you don’t want to use it professionally. To watch videos and series is spectacular.

Price without offer: $5,499.

Offer Price: $2,999.

• Redmi Note 11

A smartphone with almost 50 percent discountspecifically 48% is an option to consider if you are a fan of cell phones Xiaomithe Chinese company that for a few years has positioned itself as a strong card in the Mexican market.

The 128 GB Redmi Note 11 Dual is one of the mid-range that you can buy if you are looking for a device with more powerful features. With this mobile you can enjoy a variety of apps of different types and games with mid-range or even mid-high specifications.

Price without offer: $7,999.

Offer Price: $4,199.

• Apple / iPhone 11

The bitten apple arrived. Coppel has him iPhone 11 of 64 GB of ROM at the price that you will see below. A real offer considering that its value is 11,000 pesos. You already know the pros and cons of having an IOS operating system and not Android. If it doesn’t matter to you, go for it.

Price without offer: $11,000.

Offer Price: $5,999.

•Samsung Z Fold 3

Finally the cell phone Samsung Z Fold 3 256 GB has a promotion that is difficult to ignore in Coppel, if it is not enough for you to buy it, you will even see it just to check that it is not a joke.

You should buy this high-end from Samsung if you want to have a powerful device with features that are envied by most mobile devices.

Price without offer: $45,999.

Offer Price: $20,499.