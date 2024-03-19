When it comes to daily activities, having a personal assistant on your wrist can make all the difference. Smartwatches have become indispensable companions to stay organized, connected and motivated. With features like receiving notifications, making and answering calls, setting reminders, and more, a smartwatch simplifies your daily life in surprising ways.

Coppel offers you an irresistible offer: the Era Xtream Against Water Smartwatch Kit + Bluetooth Speaker, is at an almost gift price, Well, by having a 42% discount, from an initial price of $1,999, this set can be yours for only $1,159.

Don't miss this opportunity to get two quality devices at an unbeatable price. Renew your technological experience with the Era Xtream Against Water Smartwatch Kit + Bluetooth Speaker from Coppel and enjoy the convenience and entertainment offered by these devices, because In addition to the discount, you can take advantage of small payments when purchasing it from $71 per week.

The department store based in Culiacán, Sinaloa, known for its wide range of electronic and technological products, offers you this set of devices almost at half the price, with the option to order it online and have free shipping depending on the address of delivery.

Kit Details:

⦿ The Era Xtream Smartwatch is much more than a smart watch.

⦿ Compatible with iOS and Android, this device allows you to make and answer calls, receive social media and messaging notifications, and even has built-in ALEXA for quick answers to your questions.

⦿ Its water resistance allows you to submerge it up to 1.5 meters, making it the perfect companion for your outdoor activities.

⦿ The AIR SPKR Bluetooth Speaker perfectly complements the smartwatch.

⦿ With versatile connectivity via Bluetooth, Aux and Micro SD, this speaker gives you the freedom to take your music wherever you want.

⦿ Its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology allows you to connect two AIR SPKR speakers to enjoy immersive stereo sound.

⦿ With a battery life of up to 18 hours, you'll never be without music.