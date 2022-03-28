The 13th edition of the Historical re-enactment from the Milan Cup – Sanremothe most fascinating and history-rich race in Italy, has been scheduled since March 31 to April 2, 2022. The “Lady” of the races for historic cars provides an edition full of unmissable logistical and sporting news.

The event, reconfirming itself as a protagonist within the Italian Major Events Championship 2022 by ACI Sportreserved for the most important classic regularity races, takes place on a route of over 700 kilometersbetween Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria.

Coppa Milano Sanremo 2022 program

The path of the Milan Sanremo Cup beyond 700 km starts on schedule for the first time from the Monza racetrack with the 12 new special stages on the iconic track that also includes the ancient and legendary causeways and continues with the official presentation in heart of Milan.

Austin Ealey 3000 MK2-BN7 from 1962 Coppa Milano Sanremo 2021

After a day full of emotions, at the first light of Friday 1 April, the crews, faced a series of exciting timed tests in the unprecedented urban context of THE DAP – Dei Missaglia Art Parkcross the splendid natural scenery that winds through thePiedmont hinterlandto head towards the Ligurian territory.

Coppa Milano Sanremo 2022 Rapallo and Portofino

Here, as usual, there is the intermediate stage of Rapallo and with the expected return to Portofino.

The historic cars of the Milano-Sanremo Cup in the splendid setting of Portofino

The program includes the fashion show e contest of elegance in the fascinating setting of the Marina, reserved for participating cars and divided into 4 categories: Veteran for cars built up to 1946, Vintage from 1946 to 1976, Instant Classic And Sportscar.

Coppa Milano Sanremo 2022 arrival of Sanremo

Saturday 2 April the crews after the traditional restart from Rapallo continue the competition in the heart of Genoa to Piazza de Ferrari.

The Milano-Sanremo Cup crosses Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria

The pilots on the final day face over one hundred special stages (of which you are average) the insidious curves of the Passo del Turchinoof the Passo del Faialloof the Colle d’Oggia and Melognoand then stop quickly at the prestigious setting of Yacht Club of Marina di Loano.

Arrival of the Coppa Milano Sanremo 2022 in the City of Flowers

The final finish as per tradition is a Sanremoin the famous City of Flowers, ready to crown as every year the winners of the Historical Reenactment that bears his name.

Coppa Milano Sanremo 2022 cars allowed

Participation in the Milan-Sanremo 2022 race is reserved for cars built between 1906 and 1990with passport FIVAor chips FIA Heritageyou hate ASI homologationor fiche ACI Sportor belonging to a brand register.

Modern supercars participate in the Coppa Milano Sanremo in the Rendez-Vous category

Given the success achieved in 2021, the organization once again this year proposes an additional category reserved for youngtimer, instant classic And modern supercars named “Rendez Vous.

Photo of the Milan-Sanremo Cup 2021 edition

