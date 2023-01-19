With tonight’s last matches, the scoreboard for the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia 2023 was outlined: Inter-Atalanta (Tuesday 31 January); Juventus-Lazio (Thursday 2 February); Rome-Cremonese and Fiorentina-Turin (both on Wednesday 1 February).

At your place

—

The semi-finals will be played on 4-5 April (first leg) and 25-26 April (return) while the final is scheduled for 24 May 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The possible combinations of the semi-finals according to the draw are as follows: Inter or Atalanta against Lazio or Juventus and Cremonese or Rome against Fiorentina or Turin.