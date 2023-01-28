Seventh consecutive Coppa Italia final for Conegliano (four wins) which this time finds its historic opponent in the semifinal and beats it in a balanced match, in which, however, only in the third set did the Piedmontese show the intensity necessary to worry Conegliano. Santarelli sends Wolosz-Haak, Fahr-Lubian and Robinson-Plummer onto the field with De Gennaro free. Lavarini responds with Cambi-Karakurt, Chirichella-Danesi, Adam-Bosetti with Fersino free The first escape is from Novara who throws himself ahead 7-3 thanks to some good shots by Adams and some mistakes by a Conegliano who took the field without much reactivity But it didn’t last long because the Venetian wall (excellent Fahr) and an aggressive Plummer put things back on par. Then the tricolors find the rhythm and increase the pressure with Haak and the game in the center (Robin De Kruijf also enters) detaching Novara who finds no continuity in attack. In the second set, Imoco is the first to break the lead with Fahr serving. Haak continues to hammer while Lubian asserts himself in attack. Novara recovers something with Adams and Karakurt but struggles to find the right times on the wall. However, the set remains balanced Novara tries to extend with Karakurt but Conegliano makes up for it under the first distraction Lavarini inserts Carcaces for Adams but it is Conegliano who finds the overtaking and then extends with the ace from Squarcini who gives the set ball to the Venetians which close to the wall. In the fourth set Lavarini leaves Carcaces on the field and Novara takes the lead with a couple of mistakes by Conegliano and a more constant performance in attack. The +7 arrives with a ball shot out by Haak and a Conegliano who seems to be out of oxygen. Santarelli puts Gray and Carraro on for Wolosz and Haak but Novara’s block is well placed Bosetti closes the set for Novara. In the fourth, Imoco pushes to close the match but Novara doesn’t give up, driven by Karakurt and a growing Bosetti. Conegliano is hanging on Haak and Plummer Igor pays for the few alternatives: Carcaces almost never passes and Lavarini puts Adams back on. Novara always comes back with Karakurt up to 21 all but Conegliano closes towards the final.