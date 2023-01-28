The Venetians in the last act for the seventh consecutive time with a 3-1 against the Piedmontese. In the Lombard derby a clear 3-0. Sunday decisive challenge at 18
Conegliano-Novara 3-1 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23 )
Seventh consecutive Coppa Italia final for Conegliano (four wins) which this time finds its historic opponent in the semifinal and beats it in a balanced match, in which, however, only in the third set did the Piedmontese show the intensity necessary to worry Conegliano. Santarelli sends Wolosz-Haak, Fahr-Lubian and Robinson-Plummer onto the field with De Gennaro free. Lavarini responds with Cambi-Karakurt, Chirichella-Danesi, Adam-Bosetti with Fersino free The first escape is from Novara who throws himself ahead 7-3 thanks to some good shots by Adams and some mistakes by a Conegliano who took the field without much reactivity But it didn’t last long because the Venetian wall (excellent Fahr) and an aggressive Plummer put things back on par. Then the tricolors find the rhythm and increase the pressure with Haak and the game in the center (Robin De Kruijf also enters) detaching Novara who finds no continuity in attack. In the second set, Imoco is the first to break the lead with Fahr serving. Haak continues to hammer while Lubian asserts himself in attack. Novara recovers something with Adams and Karakurt but struggles to find the right times on the wall. However, the set remains balanced Novara tries to extend with Karakurt but Conegliano makes up for it under the first distraction Lavarini inserts Carcaces for Adams but it is Conegliano who finds the overtaking and then extends with the ace from Squarcini who gives the set ball to the Venetians which close to the wall. In the fourth set Lavarini leaves Carcaces on the field and Novara takes the lead with a couple of mistakes by Conegliano and a more constant performance in attack. The +7 arrives with a ball shot out by Haak and a Conegliano who seems to be out of oxygen. Santarelli puts Gray and Carraro on for Wolosz and Haak but Novara’s block is well placed Bosetti closes the set for Novara. In the fourth, Imoco pushes to close the match but Novara doesn’t give up, driven by Karakurt and a growing Bosetti. Conegliano is hanging on Haak and Plummer Igor pays for the few alternatives: Carcaces almost never passes and Lavarini puts Adams back on. Novara always comes back with Karakurt up to 21 all but Conegliano closes towards the final.
Milan-Bergamo 3-0 (25-17 25-21 25-15)
First Italian Cup final for Milan, which crashes Bergamo 3-0 in just 82 minutes, avenging the defeat 6 days ago. In the fourth Final Four in its history, Vero Volley earns the remake of the Scudetto final with Conegliano, scheduled for tomorrow, forgetting the problems and asserting its superiority against the Orobics. Mvp is Thompson, best scorer with 18 points, while Larson and Sylla score 12 and 11, but the whole team performs well guided by Orro’s direction. For Bergamo, 7 points from Cagnin. Gaspari starts with Orro-Thompson diagonally, Sylla-Larson spikers, Stevanovic-Folie in the center, Negretti free. Micoli replies with Gennari in opposite direction to Lorrayna, Lanier and Cagnin in band, Butigan and Stufi central with Cecchetto free. Bergamo more contracted and imprecise at the start, while Milan gets carried away by Larson (already 7 points in the initial 16-9). The orobics struggle in attack, with the opponent’s wall touching a lot and the defense not letting anything fall, Vero Volley continues to fly by playing in a very fluid way and targeting Lanier in reception, replaced by Partenio. But it is not enough to change the inertia and Gaspari’s team finishes easily 25-17, with the attack at 58% (against 36% of their opponents), and the Americans Larson and Thompson are the driving forces (12 points in two. The Cagnin’s energy (3 attacks and 1 block) keeps Bergamo in contact at the start (6-6, with Frosini replacing Lorrayna almost immediately), with Vero Volley always lucid and reactive but less effective in attack. Orro looks for Thompson who responds in crescendo , while on the other side of the net, compatriot Lanier is in more difficulty (later replaced by May).The first two ideas from Larson arrive for the first break (17-14, timeout Micoli), protected until the end by Milan thanks to a Thompson increasingly hot (9 points in the set), with the USA opposite closing in the pipe 25-21 for the 2-0. Micoli continues with Frosini and tries again with Laniuer. Orro instead looks for Folie (3 points in the 8-2 also the result of 2 consecutive blocks by Thompson). The orobic coach stops the game, not the points haemorrhage (17-8), not even when he recalls feverfew, Lorrayna and May. Milan is increasingly loose, but always reactive behind it, and closes without too many worries (after Lorrayna’s latest flare-ups) 25-15 for a 3-0 that will remain in the history of the Rodolfo Palermo consortium
