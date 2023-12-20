Dhe Italian football champions SSC Napoli experienced a nasty surprise in the Coppa Italia. Coach Walter Mazzarri's team was embarrassed in the round of 16 and lost 0-4 (0-0) to newly promoted first division team Frosinone Calcio. Former Leipzig player Diego Demme was in Napoli's starting line-up.

“The master has lost his identity”

After the final whistle there was a shrill whistle concert from the Napoli Tifosi. The bankruptcy is a serious setback for coach Walter Mazzarri, who replaced Frenchman Rudi Garcia in November. “Naples, what a disgrace! The Neapolitans are slapped by Frosinone, a team that shows character and strategy,” wrote the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The paper did not skimp on criticism of coach Mazzarri. “Naples is an open construction site. This defeat is a big step backwards,” said Gazzetta. “Frosinone is making football history. The team built this victory on values ​​such as humility and courage,” commented Corriere dello Sport. “Frosinone opens deep wounds near Naples. After the Scudetto, the champions lost their identity,” criticized the Corriere della Sera.

Even in Serie A, Italy's highest football league, things are anything but smooth this season. Naples is currently in fifth place in the table. Leaders Inter Milan are already ahead of last season's leader with 14 points.

Enzo Barrenechea (65th), Giuseppe Caso (70th), Walid Cheddira (90th + 1, penalty) and Abdou Harroui (90th + 5) scored in the cup against Napoli. The underdog AC Florence and Bayern Munich followed their Champions League opponent Lazio Rome into the quarter-finals.