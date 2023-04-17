“If a neighbor dies in a car accident, do you sell your car and stop driving?”: this is how Mario Andretti explained to those who don’t frequent the slopes the spirit with which one lowers the visor of the helmet and enters the race after a fatal accident of a colleague. An “explanation” that is difficult to understand and that always hurts to reread because it reminds you of something that we all seem to forget race after race. In motorcycle racing you can die. Just as happened on Sunday at Misano during a Coppa Italia Speed ​​race, where Fabrizio Giraudo, originally from Fossano in the province of Cuneo, two young children, aged 46, died in the race, involved in a contact between several bikes which took place on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race.

Giraudo was racing for the Italian Amateur Trophy, RR Cup category, 1000 class. According to the first reconstructions, a rider stopped on the edge of the circuit due to an engine problem. A second motorbike was unable to avoid the stationary vehicle and moved it to the center of the track where a third motorbike was arriving, that of the Piedmontese rider, who was thrown off and was then allegedly run over and killed by a fourth motorbike. Giraudo made his debut in the Amateur Trophy in the 2019 season, obtaining several placings and closing the 2022 season in sixth place overall in the “1000 Advanced” class. He raced on a BMW for the Extreme team, with number 67. In his Fossano, Giraudo’s great passion for motorcycles was well known. He had repeatedly participated in the historic motorcycle rally in the city of the Acaja: “He was a well-known entrepreneur and a family man, which is a terrible disgrace for the city. – says the mayor. Dario Tallone – In theory, the track is the safest place to race, but that’s not always the case”.

The words of Valentino Rossi come to mind, in 2021, after the death of 15-year-old Dean Berta Viñales, Maverick’s cousin, which occurred with a dynamic similar to that of Marco Simoncelli’s fatal accident: “We have assisted – Rossi said – to a disaster. Falling and being run over is part of this sport but it is also one of the main risks: in the Supersport 300 race there were 42 bikes on the starting grid. They are too many. Being heavy and not very fast, the bikes often stay close together at first. So the risk of an accident becomes even higher.” It looks like the analysis of the Misano tragedy.