Genoa – “The derby has left us with enthusiasm and will certainly make us face this commitment with greater confidence in our means.” The Sampdoria coach said so Roberto D’Aversa to the official channels of the club waiting for Thursday night’s match at Ferraris with Torino to win the pass for the first knockout round of the Italian Cup. There will be a turnover but without revolutions: between the posts it will be Falcone’s turn while in defense a possible chance for Ferrari and Chabot while Askildsen is a candidate in midfield. Tomorrow morning finishing with tests for Ekdal who was not at the top in the last few days due to fatigue.

“Formation choices? They will also be made based on the physical and mental conditions after the derby – added D’Aversa – but it would be a mistake to think that the grenades can underestimate the commitment. Torino plays in the image and likeness of their coach, with great aggression and physical prowess. We know that it will not be an easy match but, regardless of the eleven who will take the field – he concluded -, when Sampdoria plays the goal must always be to go through. “

