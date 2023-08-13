Third day of the thirty-second finals, with four matches between teams from A and B (the matches are broadcast exclusively by Mediaset channels). Here is everything that happened in the afternoon matches, with Cosenza-Sassuolo arriving in extra time. In the evening, Lecce-Como at 21 and Monza-Reggiana at 21.15.

SALERNITAN-TERNANA 1-0

—

Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana is an open building site – the Portuguese coach is waiting for 6/7 reinforcements, who he explicitly asked for – but he still starts off on the right foot in front of almost 10,000 spectators. The success against Ternana, by measure, means the appointment against Sampdoria or Sudtirol in the round of 32 (opposite the 14th August at 6pm at the Ferraris). The grenades didn’t take much to unblock it: just 6′ went by when Candreva fired a free-kick from the edge, slipping Iannarilli (one of the four exes in the rossoverde, together with Mantovani, Casasola and Bodgan). Thanks to the great heat, the pace slows down and we arrive at the interval without rings. At the beginning of the second half, Fazio and Maggiore enter to give new energy, but it is Ternana who almost equalize with a flash: on an assist from Ferrante, Falletti with a diving header hits the post after Costil is beaten. In any case, Salernitana managed to maintain control of the operations from there to the end: Arechi welcomed Dia’s return to the field with an ovation in the 76th minute (in shirt number 10) and thoughts already turn to next Sunday. At the first of the championship, with the return of Ochoa in goal, away at the Olimpico against Mourinho’s Roma.