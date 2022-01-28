The team of the State Police resurrects at the last second, drawing 34-34 after being under 31-10: in the last act, on April 2, they will find Petrarca Padova

The “Cibali” rugby stadium was sensational in Calvisano for one day. In the decisive challenge to designate the second finalist of the Italian Cup, the Fiamme Oro drew 34-34 with time expired with a goal transformed in the last action, when the dominating hosts until recently were now certain of qualification. The State Police team, which was 2 points ahead in the standings, goes to the final. He will play it on 2 April on a neutral field against Petrarca Padova and it will be almost a derby. Because the Flames have been based in Padua for years, where they won 5 league titles and 4 Italian Cups, before moving to Rome. And because their coach Pasquale Presutti, a Paduan by adoption, was a pillar of Petrarca as a player, coach and manager. See also Villeneuve: "Abu Dhabi final good for sport" | FormulaPassion.it

Calvisano domain – Anyone who says that the Italian rugby cup is useless and does not give emotions, if not a show, at the “San Michele” in Calvisano has been denied. Seven overall goals; 100% on the foot for Di Marco (6 out of 6) and 85% for Hugo (6 out of 7); two yellow cards (Lewis, Susio) and two red cards (Tenga, Lewis); a big fight; the game at times open and proactive, plus the final twist, certainly did not bore the spectators. The Fiamme Oro started strong with Cornelli’s goal at 2 ‘, but then the pressure and strength in the Transvecta Calvisano groupings dictated the law. The brace of the overflowing (physically) Izekor and kicks from Hugo lead to close the first half with a reassuring 21-10. Expanded at the start of the second half by Lewis’s third calvina try and other points at the foot.

Flame return – The 31-10 seems a reassuring margin. Instead, here the Calvisano is turned off and the flames are lit. The goals of Iacob and Vian bring them back under break (31-24). Hugo’s umpteenth kick in the 74th minute seems to be the tombstone of comeback dreams (34-24). Instead in numerical superiority for the red to Lewis the cops first wasted three opportunities in attack. Then they choose to place under the posts in the 79th minute (34-27) by playing the card of the decisive try in the last action. Successful gamble, because the Flames capture the kick-off and go up the field to the hand in several stages, and thanks to a foul for high tackle, until the “arrow” Gianmarco Vian, blue seven and champion of Italy with Rovigo , finds the decisive sprint on the out. The transformation is angled, not easy, but Filippo Di Marco hits it for 34-34 and the final explosion of joy (or despair). See also Covid Italia, Signorelli: "Towards the end of the wave, no pandemic"

The situation – In the 5th and final day of the groups of the Italian Cup, following the 34-34 this is the final classification of group 2, where the other match Lazio-FemiCz Rovigo 19-26 (exploit by Matteo Moscardi from Rovigo, 4 goals) is irrelevant. Standings: Fiamme Oro 15 points, Calvisano 13, Rovigo 12, Colorno 10, Lazio 2. In group 1 you do not play the two games, with a table defeat for the teams that have requested the postponement for Covid: Valorugby Emilia-Mogliano 20-0 , Viadana-Lyons Piacenza 20-0. Ranking: Petrarca 20 points, Valorugby 15, Viadana and Mogliano 5, Lyons 0.

January 23 – 10:38 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Coppa #Italia #Rugby #Fiamme #Oro #Calvisano #final