Ample room for turnover in Genoa that faces Roma in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Alberto Gilardino therefore does not lose sight of the restart of the championship, scheduled for next Monday at the Ferraris against Venice, and with the Giallorossi he changes men and formation. The rossoblù take the field with the 3-5-2. After Bari’s good performance, he was confirmed in goal Martinez. For the first time this year, Genoa starts with a three-man defence Vogliacco, Bani and Dragusin. Chance for Czyborra as fifth on the left in a midfield that is completed by Sturaro, Badelj, Galdames and Sabelli. Forward the couple Queue-Yalcin.

On the other hand, Mourinho’s form does not change, confirming the 3-4-2-1 on the eve. Behind Abraham are Zaniolo and the former El Shaarawy.

The formations:

Rome (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matic, Pellegrini, Bove; Zaniolo, El Shaarawy; Abraham

Genoa (3-5-2): Martinez; Vogliacco, Bani, Dragusin; Sabelli, Galdames, Badelj, Sturaro, Czyborra; Coda, Yalcin

Rome-Genoa, updates in real time