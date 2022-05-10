A record-breaking final. Inter and Juve return to compete for the Coppa Italia after 57 years and will do so in a special scenario. The Olympic stadium is in fact sold out (68 thousand admissions) and the proceeds of over 5 million – the League will communicate the exact figure only tomorrow – establishes a record for the event. The previous record, which had an abundant month to live, was broken. On the occasion of the return semi-final between Inter and Milan, at the beginning of April, in fact, the collection was 4,156,710 euros thanks to the 74,508 spectators present at the San Siro.

RECORD

–

Up for grabs, in addition to the trophy and glory, tomorrow there will also be 2.5 million to make a difference, which is not bad. In fact, 2 go to the finalist, while the winner will take home 4.5. In addition to the possibility of competing in the Super Cup, which is giving away 3. The connected countries (179) and the best technologies available are also record-breaking: special optics, super slow motion, virtual integrations and film cameras. Even 35 will be used. The national anthem before the match will be sung by Arisa.