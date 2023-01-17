Surprisingly, Cremonese beat Napoli 7-6 on penalties at Maradona and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. Lobotka’s mistake from the penalty spot was decisive for Spalletti’s men.

Clamorous result also for the progress of the challenge. In the quarterfinals, Ballardini’s Cremonese, who has just arrived on the bench of the bottom team in Serie A in place of Alvini, will face off against Mourinho’s Roma.

The Serie A leaders get distracted in the final 90 minutes of regulation by conceding the 2-2 goal in the 87th minute: the former Giallorossi Afena-Gyan scores the equalizer and then signs the decisive penalty that throws out Napoli. The Grigiorossi, in 10 to 100′, resisted until penalties and accomplished the feat without missing a single shot from the penalty spot.

THE MATCH – For the Maradona match, directed by the all-female trio led by Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, Spalletti forward chooses the trident with Simeone, Raspadori and Zerbin, with Gaetano in midfield supported by Ndombele and Elmas, the debut for Bereszynski as a low winger with Oliveira on the opposite side, and with Ostigard and Juan Jesus as central defenders. Ballardini instead chooses the Ciofani-Okereke tandem forward, Quagliata and Sernicola as wingers and a three-man defense with Bianchetti, Hendry and Vasquez.

Cremonese started better, very fierce and took the lead at the first opportunity. In the 18th minute the Grigiorossi restarted quickly, with Okereke crossing low into the area from the left, while Pickel arrived from the opposite side and scored the 1-0 goal from a few steps away. Napoli struggled to fuel up and Cremonese came close to doubling the lead: in the 30th minute another counterattack by the guests with Quagliata but the shot was blocked by Juan Jesus.

At this point Napoli changed gears and equalized in the 33rd minute: after a corner Carnesecchi saved Ndombele’s shot from the edge, but Simeone pounced on the rebound and hit the crossbar, at which point Juan Jesus headed the ball into the net the 1-1 with Carnesecchi left on the ground. Many protests against the referee Ferrieri Caputi who after the control of the Var validates the goal. Three minutes go by and Napoli double their lead: in the 36th minute Zerbin crosses into the box after recovering the ball in midfield and Simeone heads ahead of Bianchetti and leaves no way out for Carnesecchi for the 2-1.

Cremonese accuses the blow, retreats and Napoli takes the field in search of the third goal. At the start of the second half, the home team came close to scoring a trio: in the 50th minute Ndombele recovered the ball and served Raspadori, but the attacker missed the goal from a tight angle. In the 55th minute Elmas enters the area, held back by Hendry, but Simeone tries to override Carnesecchi with a lob, with no luck. Whirlwind of changes in the middle of the second half with Spalletti inserting Politano, Lobotka, Anguissa, Kim and Zielinski in succession. In the 73rd minute Naples is still dangerous with a combination between Politano and Simeone, but Valeri closes. Then Simeone tries in an overhead kick and Elmas. When Napoli seemed in control, Cremonese froze Maradona in the 87th minute with Afena-Gyan’s headed goal that stands out and beats Meret 2-2. We go to extra time.

In the 100th minute Cremonese were left with ten men: Sernicola sent off for yellow cards, second yellow card for having trampled on Anguissa. Spalletti inserts Osimhen for Ndombele and in the 103rd minute the opportunity for Napoli is sensational with the number 9 who immediately goes close to scoring a header, then Simeone arrives on Carnesecchi’s save and hits the post and crossbar with an unguarded goal. Napoli is steadily forward looking for the goal to avoid penalties. In the 114th minute Politano engages Carnesecchi with a shot from the edge, on the rebound Simeone sends to the outside of the net. Final match in the pouring rain with Osimhen coming close to scoring on Bereszynski’s cross in the 120th minute, but with his header just wide. Penalty kicks will be needed to decide who will go through. Politano made no mistake from the spot, then Simeone and Zielinski scored, but Lobotka’s mistake, before Osimhen’s goal condemned Napoli to elimination thanks to goals by Vasquez, Buonaiuto, Tsadjout, Valeri and Afena-Gyan who decided the challenge.