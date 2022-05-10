Coppa Italia, Juventus-Inter where to see it: the final will be played tomorrow 11 May at 21

The final of Italian Cup Juventus-Inter. The two teams will then meet again after the two league matches (a draw and a win for the Nerazzurri) and the Italian Super Cup raised in January by the team of Simone Inzaghi. The bianconeri arrive at the challenge with the qualification in Champions League in his pocket while Inter remains in the running for the Scudetto, without prejudice to a misstep of the Milan. Juventus-Inter, where to see it? The game will be available in free-to-air on TV and for free in streaming.

The Turin club won the Italian Cup for 14 times and the last success dates back to last season againstAtalanta. Inter instead raised it on 7 occasions. The last one won it under the guidance of Leonardo against the Palermo in the 2010-2011 season.

Coppa Italia, Juventus-Inter where to see it on TV and streaming

The final of Italian Cup will therefore be played on Wednesday 11 May 2022 at Olympic Stadium From Rome. The kick-off will be at 21:00. The race direction was entrusted to Paolo Valeri. Juventus.-Inter, where to see it? The match will be available in the clear on Channel 5 and streaming on the website of Sportmediaset or via the platform Infinity via web or app.

Juventus-Inter formations: the choices of the two coaches

Merry array Perin in goal as for the whole competition. In the center De Ligt And Chielliniside by side on the bands from Danilo And Alex Sandro despite the recovery of Pilgrims. In midfield we will find Arthur in the role of director with Zakaria And Rabiot interior. In attack Vlahovic remains the reference point to form the trident with Morata And Cuadrado. Locatelli he is back to training in a group and could play a segment.

Inzaghi the goalkeeper instead ranks Handanovic. In the three-man defense he comes back Sticks with Skriniar And De Vrij. In midfield Brozovic is flanked by Stretcher And Calhanoglu. On the bands space a Dumfries And Perisic. In attack there will be the couple Dzeko-Lautaro.

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Perin; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Zakaria, Arthur, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Vlahovic, Morata.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko

