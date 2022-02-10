Juve beat Sassuolo 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup and went to the semifinals, where he will face Fiorentina. The bianconeri advance thanks to a goal from Vlahovic, at the second center in a few days. The Serbian, still decisive, then prepares to challenge his former team, left in the January transfer market to fly to Turin.

Read also

THE MATCH – Juventus broke the deadlock immediately with Dybala. Wandering ball in the Emilia area, the Argentine kicks with his left and bags: 1-0. After the immediate advantage, the bianconeri slow down and leave the field, ball and confidence to the neroverdi. Sassuolo has time to reorganize and take the game in hand for a good half hour. It is played in the Juve half of the pitch and the draw, which arrives at 24 ‘, is not a surprise. Traore draws the joker, thanks to a deviation by Zakaria: ball at the intersection, 1-1. In the second half, Juve charge head-on with continuity. Opportunities for Allegri’s formation abound and only a series of interventions by Pegolo denied the Torino goal. At 72 ‘, Juve manages to waste 3 chances in 5 seconds: McKennie hits his head and Pegolo saves, DeLigt hits the post from 1 meter, Bonucci fails to bag from 30 centimeters. When extra time seems inevitable, Vlahovic solves the puzzle. The Serbian, alone, escapes to the left wing and focuses, manages to shoot and find a providential deviation from Tressoldi: Pegolo surrenders, Juve wins 2-1.