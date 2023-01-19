Juventus beat Monza 2-1 in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup and qualified for the quarter-finals, where they will face Lazio who beat Bologna 1-0. In Turin, the bianconeri conquered the next round in a balanced match. Juve broke the deadlock in the 8th minute with Kean: header from McKennie’s cross, 1-0. Monza doesn’t skid and responds quickly. Corner, Valoti finds the right time for the detachment: 1-1 on 24′. The race slips away at a high pace, with continuous reversals in front.

Juve, filled with young players, knocks twice between the 34th and 35th minute. First Iling touches the post, then Soulé calls Cragno to save. Allegri’s team, disqualified and in the stands, tries to accelerate at the start of the second half. Kean in the 49th minute gets hypnotized by Cragno on the way out and misses the colossal chance for a brace. The attacker scored in the 76th minute, repeating Antov’s deflected ball onto the crossbar: all useless, offside. On the other hand, the super-goal that Chiesa scores in the 78th minute is valid. The number 7 centers from the left and hits a right-footed shot: the ball kisses the post and goes in, Juve wins 2-1 and Chiesa celebrates his return to goal a year after the injury that blocked him for the whole of 2022.