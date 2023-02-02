Juventus are in the semifinals of the Italian Cup, thanks to the 1-0 success over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Bremer’s goal in the 44th minute decided the match. The bianconeri will face Inter in the semifinals.

Allegri’s team plays the match more aggressively than the Biancocelesti. Juve managed the game but struggled to create clear chances in the first half. The hosts came close to scoring only with a left-handed diagonal from Kostic, deflected by Maximiliano with an excellent save. At the end of the fraction, the decisive goal. Kostic recovers a ball rejected by the Roman rearguard and crosses, Bremer anticipates Maximiliano’s uncertain exit and heads the ball into the net: 1-0. In the second half, Lazio tries to advance the center of gravity. Sarri’s team, which gave up Immobile in the interval, never got to worry about Perin. The Juventus goalkeeper only risks a dosed right foot from Marusic, who grazes the post from outside the area. Juve would have a chance in the restart, but they practically never find the decisive pocket. The bianconeri did not end the match but risked nothing, it finished 1-0 and Juve went to the semifinals: in April, double challenge against Inter.

“It was a good game, we played well and conceded little or nothing. But the most important thing was the attitude we didn’t have against Monza where we conceded two very avoidable goals. Tonight instead we did good. Playing against Lazio is not easy, if you unleash their speed then they become very good. We slowed them down in the second half and we defended very well even on their crosses,” Allegri told Mediaset. “We played a good match, it’s also not an easy moment after the home defeat against Monza. It wasn’t easy to face such an important match: we’ve put in a good base to restart in the league.”