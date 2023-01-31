Inter beat Atalanta 1-0 at San Siro in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia and qualified for the semi-finals where they will face the winner between Juventus and Lazio. The Darmian network decides the challenge. For the match at San Siro Gasperini is banking on Zapata’s experience, placing Pasalic and Boga alongside him, and sending the two surprises of this championship, Lookman and Hojlund, to the bench. While for Inzaghi the big news is the return of Lukaku as owner paired with Lautaro; Skriniar not called up in defense, space for Darmian and Acerbi.

Atalanta tries in the 6th minute but on Koopmeiners’ corner, Zapata’s header goes wide. Inter then took control of the game. In the 21st minute Scalvini misses a cross from Acerbi and Barella shoots with power but finds Musso ready to catch. In the 28th minute, the Nerazzurri asked for a penalty for a touch by Toloi on Lautaro Martinez’s shot, but Chiffi and the Var rightly let them continue. In the end of the first half the protagonist is Calhanoglu who in the 37th minute tries with a powerful right from distance that ends just over the crossbar, and in the 40th minute the Turkish tries again from distance, with a left foot with the ball on the pole. In the end Atalanta responds again with Zapata but the Colombian’s header still ends high.

At the beginning of the second half Gosens is dangerous with a conclusion that touches the intersection. In the 54th minute Gasperini’s team responded with Maelhe: on Boga’s cross, Onana blocked badly but the Dane kicked high from an excellent position. Three minutes go by and in the 57th minute Inter take the lead: Calhanoglu finds Lautaro Martinez on the edge of the area, an immediate touch for Darmian who controls and with a right foot crosses Musso for the 1-0. Atalanta feels the pinch and in the 61st minute risks conceding again but Mkhitaryan’s powerful shot from the edge ends just wide. The guests try to react in the 65th minute with Boga with a powerful shot that goes wide. Gasperini inserts Lookman and Hojlund to look for equal. Whirlwind of changes also for Inzaghi who in the end closes all the gates and takes home the semifinal for the fourth consecutive time.

Gasperini: “We could have played better, we were subdued”

“We could have played better, we were under the pace with some players. We didn’t concede much, we defended with order but we didn’t express ourselves at our best under the game plan. We lost a lot of balls, they were fresher and had more strength and so it becomes difficult. Lookman out of the starting lineup? The way he came in, he could have stood out a bit… we did well behind but we were subdued with some players. Too bad about the result”. Thus the Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini on Canale 5 after the knockout with Inter in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.

“Does Boga dribble too much? His strength more than going without the ball is his ability to jump the man and have great speed: he’s never been very prolific but this is his most important quality. Atalanta’s goal is qualification Champions League? I’ve never said this, a sentence I said was misinterpreted. I just said that the maximum goal for us is the Champions League, given that the Scudetto is impossible. Being two points behind Inter and with the other teams is a great achievement and we hope to defend this position also in the second round,” added Gasperini.