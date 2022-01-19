Inter beat Empoli 3-2 after extra time in the first knockout round of the Italian Cup and qualified for the quarter-finals, where they await the winner of the match between Rome and Lecce.

Inzaghi’s team broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with Sanchez, who scored with a header after the Vidal-Dumfries combination. The Chilean, who entered after just 5 minutes to replace the injured Correa, hits the mark: 1-0 and a seemingly downhill match for the Italian champions. Inter found space and nearly doubled at least on a couple of occasions: at 20 ‘Dumfries tries, at 29’ it is Lautaro’s turn. In both cases, goalkeeper Furlan avoids doubling.

The match remains open, Empoli begins the recovery with aggression and draws in the 61st minute. Asllani crosses, Bajrami is on time for the appointment: winning conclusion, 1-1. The Tuscans put the arrow at 76 ‘with the collaboration of Radu. Cutrone’s header hits the crossbar, the ball carom on the Nerazzurri goalkeeper and ends up in the net: 1-2. Inter falters but does not collapse and at the photofinish they find equal. Sponda di Dzeko, acrobatic conclusion by Ranocchia: 2-2 in the 91st minute, we go to extra time. The hosts put their heads ahead in the 104th minute. Sensi receives the ball from Sanchez and shoots from the edge: 3-2.