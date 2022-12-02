Everything is ready at Bocciofila Possaccio and at the Borgomanero centre, in Piedmont, for the second edition of the Coppa Italia per Club, included once again by the Italian Bocce Federation in the category of federal events. The formula recalls, in some way, the football event itself. Twelve clubs from the top three team championships compete against each other from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 December 2022.

Formula

—

At the starting line, in fact, there will be the first four formations of Serie A (the Italian champions, as well as holders of the Coppa Italia per Club, Caccialanza Milano, Boville Marino, Possaccio and Nova Inox Mosciano), the four winners of respective groups of A2 (Giorgione3villese, Santa Chiara, Pieve a Nievole (in place of Cofer Metal Marche) and Capitino (in place of Flaminio) and four teams in the First Category Club Championship (Sperone Neirano, Sandro De Sanctis, San Cristoforo and Tricase). The three formations of Lazio are at the start, two for Lombardy and Marche, one for Piedmont, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia and Veneto. The formula of the matches is that of the club championship. The program foresees the crossing between the four A2 series teams and the four First Category teams, which will compete starting at 5.45 pm on Friday 2 December 2022. The draw for the matches was made at the Federal Technical Center in Bergamo, on the occasion of the Italian Championships Unified Absolutes 2022. The first round will be played by S.Chiara (NA) against Sperone Neirano (MI), Capitino (FR) against Tricase (LE), Giorgione3villese (TV) against S.Cristoforo (PU) and Pieve In Nievole (PT) against Sandro De Sanctis (RM). The Italian champions of Caccialanza, holders of the trophy, await the winner of the Pieve A Nievole-Sandro De Sanctis match, Boville Marino will await the winner between Giorgione3villese-S.Cristoforo, Possaccio will await the winner between Capitino-Tricase, while Moscianese will wait for the winner between S.Chiara and Sperone Neirano. The four winning teams of their respective matches will challenge the Serie A clubs on Saturday 3 December, starting at 9.45, for the quarter-finals. The semi-finals will start at 5.15pm. The final will decide the team that will qualify for the final of the National Super Cup, scheduled for January 2023, against the Caccialanza club, new Champions League champion and winner of the Italian championship and will be played on Sunday 4 December, starting at 9.30, and will be broadcast in live streaming on the web-TV of the Italian Bocce Federation.