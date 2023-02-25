The blue coach De Giorgi makes the cards in the finals with the 8 “veterans” of the world victory in September who are busy over the weekend with their respective clubs

Here we are. The Italian Cup Final Four is very close and Rome is ready to host it. The Eur sports hall is sold out (on the day of the finals, around 9,000 tickets are sold tomorrow) which for the fourth time is preparing to host this competition. Rome ideally embraces the top of Italian volleyball and many of the protagonists of Fefè De Giorgi’s world ride. Eight players – out of the 14 called up by the Italy coach – who won the world championship will take to the field between tomorrow and the day after for the semi-finals and the final. The last time in Rome, at least for the senior national team, was at the centre-back of the Foro Italico in 2018 for the opening match of the World Cup between Italy and Japan.

Previous — To return to the Palazzo dello Sport in Eur, we need to take a step back to 2016, when Italy faced the United States in the World League (only Giannelli and Anzani are present in the current squad). A Rome that turns blue and savors the great volleyball. “The Capital has always been an important city for volleyball, even if it has always had ups and downs at the club level,” says Ferdinando De Giorgi, coach of the senior men’s national team. ”Coming to Rome is always a pleasure, also because our federal point of reference is here. Seeing high-level volleyball in this place is always important. The Coppa Italia is a particular competition, it is played over two days with one-off matches and you have to be good and ready. The values ​​that one can put in absolute then in the end are valid up to a certain point because it is not a playoff. There may be some surprises – continues De Giorgi – even if three teams of undisputed quality arrive here. Perugia certainly has an advantage for what it is demonstrating and what it has shown this season, Trento the same and then Piacenza which has had a full team a few times and will probably have it tomorrow (the Cuban Leal was recovered and took part in all ‘finishing training, ed) and has enormous potential. The surprise is certainly Milan which has a good team and was very good at eliminating Civitanova who was the favorite to play in this Final Four”. See also Are you leaving the team? Barcelona manifests itself on the future of Ousmane Dembélé

Word of ct — Then he concludes: “As national coach I expect balance since it will mean attending some good matches and then individually seeing the players who are of national interest express themselves as best as possible. These are important competitions for the experience of the players, especially for those who have less.” For Leonardo Scanferla, libero from Piacenza, “It’s the first time here in Rome, also because this is the second Italian cup for me. Playing in the capital in this venue is something unique and I’m already shivering today without an audience. It’s a semi-final that we’ve earned and we players can’t wait to play”. “The Final Four of the Cup are always a wonderful event: it’s nice to be there to try and get the result – says Yuri Romanò, Piacenza’s opposite -. I had never entered the PalaEur, it seems beautiful to me and it will be even more so when it is sold out. We can’t wait to play this semi-final”. Emotions also for Perugia, with Roberto Russo stating: “It’s a unique emotion to come and play for the first time in this historic venue. I had been once years ago to see the national team in the World League. It was Italy-United States, it was sold out even then and I remember very well the fantastic warmth of the audience. I can’t wait to get on the pitch at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome, I hope there are many of our fans who will help us with their encouragement from the stands”. Also for Simone Giannelli: “Beyond being World Champions, it is certainly always nice and exciting to come and play in Rome. My national team mates and I are lucky enough to do it after winning the World Cup and the fact that the building is full, perhaps also thanks to the world championship victory, is a source of pride because it means that in that period we managed to get into television and in the hearts of Italians. We will all do our utmost to ensure that the public can see a good show ”. See also Scudetto final, race-3: Perugia stops Civitanova's attack

February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 08:30)

