Inter beat Fiorentina 2-1 in a comeback in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia final to win the trophy for the ninth time, the second in a row. The Nerazzurri coached by Inzaghi triumph thanks to Lautaro’s brace, which overturns the Viola advantage signed by Gonzalez at the start.

THE MATCH

Ready, go and Fiorentina take the lead. The Viola break through on the left, Ikoné puts a low ball in the center that crosses the entire Nerazzurri area: he lands on the far post Gonzalez, Handanovic is beaten and 1-0. The goal ends the game immediately.

Inter tries to react immediately, Fiorentina finds space to restart. In the 10th minute Amrabat could shoot from the edge without pressure, the low shot was inaccurate. The Nerazzurri suffer from the speed of their opponents, who reach the edge of the area with relative ease. Inzaghi’s formation wakes up in the 23rd minute and goes very close to equalizing. Lautaro slots for Dzeko, who can appear in front of Terracciano: the attacker, however, sends the ball into the corner. On the other hand, the aim of is perfect Lautaro at 28′. Calhanoglu suggests vertically, the Argentine takes advantage of the distraction of the Tuscan defense and strikes Terracciano with a cross right foot: 1-1. Lautaro is the absolute protagonist and in the 36th minute he concedes an encore. Barella cross, the attacker lands on the ball with a splendid half-reverse: 1-2 and the match overturned.

Fiorentina tries to regain control of the game at the start of the second half. Castrovilli has a potential chance in the 50th minute: his header is inaccurate. The Tuscans try to increase the pressure but struggle to create clear chances. Inter, with Lukaku inserted in attack, shows up in the 67th minute: powerful left foot from the Belgian, Terracciano is attentive.

In the 73rd minute, Gonzalez flickered on the other side, a dry right foot that Handanovic defused at the near post. The match heats up, the teams lengthen and the opportunities arrive one after the other. The one available to Jovic in the 78th minute is colossal, Handanovic saves with an amazing save. Jovic could redeem himself in the 81st minute, but the header from 5 meters is incredibly wide. Viola’s forcing continues, in the 87th minute Gonzalez breaks through on the right: the ball dances in front of the Nerazzurri goal, Inter is saved again. Inzaghi’s fort holds up, Inter triumphs.