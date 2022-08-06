Genoa – “Monday’s race will be the start of the new season and we can’t wait to get started. They are always very difficult matches but we want to go through. ” Alexander Blessin entrusts his thoughts on the Coppa Italia match that will see the Griffin playing at home against Benevento in the thirty-second finals on the Genoa social channels. Dry challenge with any extra and penalties which risks being marked by the heat, in fact the game will be played at 5.45 pm, and from a Ferraris ground not at its best due to a fungus that has hit the grass in the last few weeks so that in the week between 14 and 20 we should proceed to a partial rizollatura.

“Benevento is a very strong team that will also have its say in the league, we will also need to measure ourselves against them to understand where we are – he explained -. We have to grow step by step“And after today’s morning session followed yesterday’s rest day, the rossoblùs will have the final finish tomorrow.

